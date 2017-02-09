Trump Lashes Out After His Supreme Court Nominee Criticizes His Attacks On Judges, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.



Thursday, February 9th, 2017. Day 21.

+ Trump Staffer Wrote Essay That Derided Diversity And Called Islam Inherently Violent The Huffington Post

+ In Concern For Trump, Democratic Congressman Filing Bill That Would Require A White House Psychiatrist The Huffington Post

+ After Repeatedly Defending Travel Ban With Non-Existent Atlanta Attack, Spicer Says He Meant Orland ABC

+ Trump Lashes Out At A Democratic Senator After He Relays Neil Gorsuch's Criticism Of Trump Politico

+ Jeff Sessions, Who Helped Shape Trump's Early Policies, Is Confirmed As Attorney General After Bitter Debate The Washington Post





