Trump's Labor Nominee Hired Undocumented Help, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.



Tuesday, February 7th, 2017. Day 19.

+ Betsy DeVos Vote Scheduled For Noon Yahoo News

+ Labor Nominee Andrew Puzder Previously Hired Undocumented Help The Huffington Post

+ Ahead Of Oral Arguments, Trump Administration Argues That Striking Down Travel Ban Will Create Imminent Threat The New York Times

+ Sean Spicer Reportedly Unnerved By His Portrayal By A Woman On 'SNL' Politico

+ Trump Claims The Media Didn't Report On Significant Terrorist Attacks BBC









Here's what happened on Monday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump channel.

What you need to know about the Cassidy-Collins Obamacare 'Alternative' Bill

​





​