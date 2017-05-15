Trump And Senate Head For Clash Over FBI Director Nomination, And Other Trump News From Today

​Monday, May 15th. Day 115.

Top Stories

Trump And Senate Head For Clash Over New FBI Chief: President Trump said Saturday that he intends to nominate a new FBI chief this week, but Democrats in the Senate are ready to fight. Leading Democrat Chuck Schumer told CNN that Democrats will attempt to block the approval of a new Director until the Justice Department appoints a special prosecutor to investigate the connections between Trump and Russia.

Trump Calls For Paid Family Leave: On Mothers' Day, President Trump called for paid family leave for mothers and fathers, as well as better healthcare access for mothers and newborns. Trump pledged to work with Congress to establish a leave policy. The health care bill that passed The House last month would slash funding for Medicaid and Planned Parenthood.

Here's what happened Thursday.

