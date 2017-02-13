American-Born NASA Scientist Detained At Border, Forced To Unlock Phone, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.



Monday, February 13th, 2017. Day 25.

+ American-Born NASA Scientist Detained At Border, Not Released Until He Unlocked His Phone The Verge

+ Trump Considers Shake-Up Of Top Positions After Rocky First Few Weeks Politico

+ Concern At The National Security Causes Secret Plotting Of Encrypted Messages And Funneled Tweets The New York Times

+ Official Trump Inauguration Poster Has Glaring Typo The Hill

-- Education Department Celebrates Black History Month With Tweet Spelling WEB Du Bois' Name Wrong, Apologizes With Typo NY Daily News

+ Vote On Treasury Secretary Nominee Steve Mnuchin Scheduled For Monday Night ABC

Tweets

Just leaving Florida. Big crowds of enthusiastic supporters lining the road that the FAKE NEWS media refuses to mention. Very dishonest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017





Here's what happened on Friday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump channel.

What you need to know about the Cassidy-Collins Obamacare 'Alternative' Bill

​





​

​

​

​

​