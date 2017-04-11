You Should Get Into Birding, The Most Relaxing Of Hobbies

​Picking up a hobby can be a lot. There are things to buy, initial learning curves to overcome and, worst of all, a never-ending inferiority complex.

But what if we told you there was a hobby out there that only requires three things you already have: a set of eyeballs, some free time and a beautiful day? That hobby, friends, is birding.

Here, a guide to escaping the horrors of modern existence and finding solace in the purity of wild birds.

Why It's Cool To Look At Birds

Our time on this planet is all too brief. There are so many things to do and see before we pass on. Why should you spend it amongst the birds? Well, to know the birds is to be more connected to your surroundings, explains Purbita Saha, an associate editor at Audubon.

"Birds are out there, and they're usually easy to see," says Saha. "But it's this avenue into so many other fascinating things out there."

Even if you aren't actively birding, it's already something you kinda do. You get to know your neighborhood, your neighbors, your favorite shops. Getting to know the birds opens up this entirely new world to explore beyond some good brunch spots.

"It's kind of like a gateway into so many other niche subjects," she says." You start tracking weather patterns and you start caring about wind fronts. Or you learn about botany and what plants are in your area."



Remember when you first played Pokémon? Remember traipsing all over Cinnibar Island just to catch a Ponyta? Remember the glee you experienced when you finally found one, and then caught it? That's birding. But in real life. And you don't need Pokéballs.

You Don't Need Much To Start

In terms of stuff you need, birding doesn't require much. You'll need something to help you look at the birds (a pair of simple binoculars) , something to identify them (a field guide) and something to record your observations (a notebook or phone app).

While you certainly can head outside right this second and start spotting birds, a pair of binoculars, or "bins" as the birders call them, are crucial says Saha. "It's hard to really get excited or see the amazing details of birds without getting that closer perspective," she says. "Binoculars should definitely be the first thing you buy."

That said, Saha cautions against feeling like you need to go crazy on a pair of bins. "There are binoculars to be had on the cheaper end, like $100 to $200," she says. "But even if you can't swing that, I got my first pair of binoculars at an antique store — an old-school pair from the '70s for $10."

In terms of a field guide, there are multiple options — illustrated versus photo versus smartphone apps — but Saha recommends you at least get a book. She personally uses the Sibley Guide To Birds. This is going to be your primary resource for identifying the birds you spot.

Outside of that, there is the question of what to wear. Which, well, we're going to assume you've been outdoors before and have an inkling of how to dress for the weather. Wear shoes that are comfortable. If it's cool dress in layers. Wear sunscreen. You know the drill.



What To Do Your First Time Out

While the majority of your time birding will be spent hanging out in nature, keeping your eyes peeled for avian activity, there's something to be said for doing a little prep work beforehand. Since this will be your first time actually birding, and not just looking at the birds, planning beforehand will ensure you will have a great first time.

Saha recommends that you first draw up a list of birds you do know. "A lot people know pigeons, cardinals and blue jays," she says. "Those are birds you can exclude in order to identify a mystery bird." If you're really ambitious you can flip through the guide to help draw up a list of birds that you might see, but it's certainly not necessary.

With that out of the way, just go outside, start scanning the trees and start taking notes. See a bird. Record it in your notes. Look for more birds. If you can't immediately identify a bird, write down its size, shape, color so you can consult your field guide to identify it later on. Don't worry so much about trying to ID birds right then and there.

"It's going to be far too overwhelming to ID everything out in the field," says Saha. "Just taking quick sketches and making little notes on birds is going to help a lot." And if you're not too jazzed about the note-taking you can always just take picture of the birds with your phone.

It's also a good idea to prepare to hang out outside for hours at a time. Bring snacks. Don't forget a water bottle. Use the bathroom before you go. Do all the little things so all you have to do is pay attention to the birds.

Where To Go From There

Like most things in life, finding success in birding is all about setting goals. Maybe you want to see as many species of birds as possible in a calendar year, known as a "big year." Maybe you're tired of seeing your 100th Tufted Titmouse and you want to ID "rare" birds, or birds that are hard to identify, like flycatchers or sandpipers. Maybe you'll want to get to the point where you can ID birds by just their call — some might consider this god-tier birding.

"As you grow as a birder you'll want to challenge yourself by actually learning birds and spending time studying them out in the field and actually getting to know your IDs," says Saha.

The thing about birding, Saha stresses, is that you can choose how deep you get into it. Just hanging out in the park and jotting down some of the birds you spot? That's birding. Studying weather and migratory patterns and staking out specific trees for hours to try and spot an elusive species. That, too, is birding.

"I think when you start planning your vacations around birding," says Saha. "That's when you know it's real."

FAQ

When would be the best time to go birding?

Honestly, right now. Doubly so if the weather is nice. It's sort of like planting a tree: The best time to start birding was probably when you were 18. The second best time is right now.

Are there other hobbies involve hanging out and looking for stuff?

As Saha mentioned earlier, getting into birding will also get you into other tangentially-related fields. While you're birding why not get into identifying trees? Or if you're around railroads, trainspotting can be extremely rewarding.

What are some good birds?

All birds are good, but there are definitely some better birds out there. Here in the Northeast, Saha says you can spot cool birds like the Scarlet Tanager — which most people would otherwise mistake as a Northern Cardinal. Saha says that birders get really excited about warblers, which if you can find the rare Yellow-throated Warbler is a really special thing.





