How To Start Fixing Stuff Around Your House

​One of the coolest things about being an adult is autonomy. You can, more or less, do whatever you want. And while home maintenance might not be something that you "want" to do, but like building a budget or planning for retirement it's definitely something you "should" do if you consider yourself a smart person who has their life together.

The field of home maintenance and DIY is vast and full of rabbit holes. There are just so many dang things you could do around the house, it's not exactly clear where to start or even when to stop. You could very easily just call your super, or a handy friend. But you don't have to. You can be that handy person everyone knows and loves.

If there's one man on this planet who can help navigate the overwhelming concept of fixing stuff, it's Roy Berendsohn, the senior home editor at Popular Mechanics. For the better part of two decades, Berendsohn has helped PopMech readers repair, renovate and build just about everything.

According to Berendsohn, the first step to fixing stuff around your place is, well, having the tools to do so.

Get The Right Tools

It sounds obvious, but the biggest barrier to fixing things is not having the tools to fix them with. This problem is compounded by walking into any place that sells tools — commonly, a hardware store — and just being confronted with an astounding number of things on offer.

The good news is that when it comes to basic home maintenance, you don't really need a lot nor anything terribly complicated, says Berendsohn. By his count, there are nine essential items:

• A multi-bit screwdriver set

• A socket wrench set

• An adjustable wrench

• A pair of water pump pliers

• A claw hammer

• A putty knife

• A utility knife

• A level

• A flashlight

The idea behind this basic toolkit is that you'll have the tools to take apart and put back together the screws, nuts and bolts holding your abode together. With this core set of tools you can tighten stuff when it gets loose and replace things that need to be replaced.

"That handful of tools will take you a long way," says Berendsohn. "It's a long-term investment in your own sanity."

You could very well buy these tools one by one — to which we would point you towards The Sweethome's tool reviews — or you could buy a pre-packaged tool set. Buying tools piecemeal will cost a little more, but you'll be getting something that'll last longer. That said, if you just want a nice, simple solution, The Sweethome says that Home Depot's $20 toolkit is just fine.

Great, you have the tools, now you're ready to fix stuff.

Read The Right Stuff And Get To Work

It might be easy to recommend Five Easy Home Fixes Anyone Can Do, but we understand that life is not always that simple or straightforward. The best course of action, says Berendsohn, is to just identify a problem, and then read up on how to fix it. This is (surprise!) how handy people become handy. They see something broken, they read up on how to repair it, and then they fix it. It's not exactly rocket science.

With the invention of the internet, this is incredibly easy to do. Again, this might sound obvious, but really, if you're not sure how to fix something, a good first step is to just Google it.

That said, there are a few caveats to keep in mind when it comes to going off the advice from strangers on the web. "YouTube is good," says Berendsohn. "But, and this will sound very old school, but people should get a book that was produced by a reliable authority where somebody with some knowledge has approved what's been written."

If you'd like something the doesn't require an internet connection, there are plenty of home repair books on Amazon — pick whichever one speaks to you.

So yes, the two main things to do when trying to fix something: Google It, and Read The Effing Manual.

Know When To Call A Professional

As with most things in life, it's important to know your boundaries. According to Berendsohn, things like plumbing, painting and, for lack of a better term, basic assorted repair are all fair game to a first-time DIY'er.

"You know, if you're going to do something like put a new flapper valve in your toilet, you're not going to need much outside of a pair of pliers," says Berendsohn.

The only thing that Berendsohn cautions against is electrical work, given the obvious risks involved. That's not to say you can't, or shouldn't do it, he says, but rather there's no shame in just calling an electrician. "A reasonably mechanically-proficient person can safely replace a light switch," he says. "Should they do it in the strictest sense? No."

We should also mention if you are renting a place out, it's worth reading your lease on what you can and cannot do. Whatever you have in mind probably isn't worth losing a security deposit over.

FAQ

You didn't mention anything about a cordless drill. Do I need one of those?

Ah boy. Power tools. I asked Berendsohn about this and a 12-volt or 16-volt cordless drill is something that's definitely nice to have, but certainly isn't necessary. It'll make the assembly (and inevitable disassembly) of Ikea furniture a little easier, but when it comes to basic home repair there's plenty you can accomplish with a screwdriver and a bit of elbow grease.

I rent an apartment, why should I worry about any of this when I have a super?

A pretty good question! If you have a live-in super, then yeah, it's probably fine to call them every time you need a lightbulb changed. But, I don't know, it feels pretty rad to just handle things yourself. Leaky faucet? You can fix that. Clogged shower drain? You got this. I'm just going to go out on a limb and say that fixing stuff yourself is incredibly cool.

What about, like, building stuff?

Well, I guess that's the next step, huh? "Eventually, you're going to need to cut a piece of wood," says Berendsohn. In which case you should probably think about investing in a handsaw or a jigsaw. As for a first-time carpentry project? Berendsohn recommends something simple, like some shelves or a bookcase.



