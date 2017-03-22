How You (Yes You, By Yourself) Can Start Mitigating Climate Change

Perhaps you've heard about this climate change? A buildup of greenhouse gases — largely produced by us — in our atmosphere over the past century is warming the atmosphere. This warming will result in all kinds of fun consequences such as increased precipitation, regular heat waves and drought, stronger hurricanes and sea level rise on the order of at least a foot.

It is, by no exaggeration, a problem of global proportions. Just months ago 136 nations ratified the Paris Climate Agreement — the international diplomatic equivalent of your group project members finally agreeing to meet the night before your group presentation is due. It's also a problem that is slightly out of the control of the average person. Between 1970 and 2011, 78 percent of all greenhouse gasses emitted were the work of industrial processes and transportation.

The more cynical among us might see that stat and throw their hands up. No one person can halt the complex systems that keep the engines of our planet going. But maybe you aren't a cynical person. Perhaps you watched Leonardo DiCaprio's Before The Flood, and now feel like you should try and do something. Maybe you'd like to, at least, no longer contribute to the problem.

Fantastic. The good news is that just about everything you do emits some kind of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere — if you really want to understand the exact extent of which, go ahead and use a carbon calculator — so there's plenty you can do to reduce that.

Here, we're going to walk you through three main avenues for change, what you eat, how you get to places, and how much electricity you consume. According to the World Bank the average American produces just over 16 metric tons of CO2 per year. Consider this a starting point to dropping below the average.

Think About How You Travel

According to the EPA, in 2014 transportation accounted for just over a quarter of all US greenhouse gas emissions. Granted, not all of that can be chalked up to you jumping in your car and driving to work. In addition to personal automobiles there are also planes and trucks contributing to the problem. A 2016 MIT study found that if every car owner went out en masse and bought an electric vehicle the amount of transportation greenhouse gas emissions would drop by around 30 percent.

Of course, not everyone can just go out and buy an electric vehicle. But there's still plenty you can do. You can drive more efficiently, make sure your tires are properly inflated, carpool, take public transportation, start riding a bicycle to places.

According to the EPA, just trying to find some way to drive two less days per week will reduce your annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2 tons annually. That's a 12 percent reduction in your own personal greenhouse gas emissions right there.

Watch What You Eat

Agriculture only makes up around nine percent of the US's total emissions, but shockingly, just over 28 percent of those emissions are what the EPA calls "enteric fermentation" — commonly known as cow farts.

As much as we all love red meat and cheese, in terms of greenhouse gas emissions they're costly to produce. And it's not like we can stop the cows from farting. So our only recourse here is to reduce the number of cows that are doing the farting. And the only way to do that, you can guess, is to consume less beef and dairy.

That's not to say you need to go full vegetarian. You just need to consume less beef. In 2014, beef and dairy cattle produced 159.6 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent with their flatulence. The next-highest culprit were swine, with a whopping 2.4 million million metric tons.

A landmark study published in 2014, found that removing beef from one's diet would, arguably, be more effective that getting rid of your car.

Pay Attention To Electrical Use

A big fat 30 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions comes from generation of electricity, which is mostly due to the fact that we primarily burn goal to generate electricity. According to the EPA, 77 percent of all electrical generation-related emissions were due to coal.

Unlike cars or beef, we can't really just stop using electricity. But we can control either how much of it we use, or where it's generated from. A 2016 study found that if the US was able to make the switch over to wind and solar energy, emissions would drop nearly 80 percent, without a rise in cost of energy.

Of course, we don't quite live in that world just yet, but if you live in one of 13 states that allows you to choose your power supplier, there's a good chance that you might have the option of picking a supplier that generates at least 50 percent of its energy from a renewable source like wind or solar. Of course, switching suppliers isn't exactly simple as "I'll take the more renewable option please." For potential pitfalls and a guide to the industry jargon, check out HouseLogic's guide on switching energy providers.

If you don't live in one of those 13 states — or maybe you do and want to reduce your emissions footprint even more — there are still things you can do to reduce the amount of electricity you consume. The National Resources Defense Council, a climate change advocacy group, recommends you swap all your lightbulbs over to LEDs, make sure your house or apartment is well-insulated, and if possible, use energy-efficient appliances.

The cool thing about electrical use is that the utility company is pretty good at keeping track of it. So if your utility bill is going down from month to month, you know you're doing something right.

FAQ

I heard that Trump plans to slash the EPA's budget and the new EPA head, Scott Pruitt doesn't believe in climate change. Is this bad?

Yes, these are both true things. And it's definitely not a good thing. Part of the 31 percent cut to the EPA's $8.1 billion budget are crucial things like the Clean Power Plan, and the Energy Star program.





Is there anything else I can do besides not eating beef or driving?

Well, for one, voting for and supporting politicians who actually believe in climate change is a start — all the better if they actively oppose Trump's proposed budget and Scott Pruitt.





So where are we at right now?

There are five big ways to measure the progress of climate change: CO2 level, annual global temperature, minimum arctic sea ice, land ice and sea level. As of February 2017 we're at 405 parts per million of CO2, just under 1 C above average global temperature, both sea and land ice levels are down and the sea level is rising at around 3.4 mm per year. Basically, everything that should be going down is going up and vice versa. NASA has a fancy tool you can use to track all of this.



