YouTuber Creates The Tesla Cybertruck In Less Than A Minute Using 3D Modeling Software
A YouTuber challenged himself to create the new Tesla truck in Blender and pulls it off with hilarious results.
Simone Giertz, the creator of the "Truckla," films her reaction to Elon Musk's Cybertruck presentation and it's…uhhh…
A team of cheeky lads attempt to get free booze in the States.
Dashcam footage captured from the March 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami demonstrates the scale of the disaster.
David Hayter revealed footage of a 2003 test clip of a failed "Watchmen" movie featuring actor Iain Glen as Nite Owl.
Spooky stories to pass down to your kids so that they don't become total monsters.
YouTube personality Brad Leone discusses the most overrated Thanksgiving food and gets visibly clammy from the hot wings.
The mayor of Charleston, W.Va., wanted her city to be more welcoming to all faiths and people, so she changed an annual celebration to the "Winter Parade." It didn't last long.
Happy Black Friday! There are some tons of bargains available right out of the gate, and we're on the lookout for the best ones.
Now you see it. Now you don't.
Scientists have discovered the black hole LB-1, so massive that it shouldn't exist.
Are you doing aluminum foil wrong? Will worms eat your leftover flesh sack when you die? Let's find out the truth.
We sincerely hope that the injuries from the incident were minimal.
Entrepreneur Sarah Kauss built a thriving $100 million business — but she never imagined the hell she'd find on the other side.
Why do Apple products always seem exorbitantly priced? There's a reason for that.
A glamorous socialite, fashion columnist, pianist and mother before the war, she became the only woman to head an underground resistance network against the Nazi Occupation in France.
Mysterious 609-million-year-old balls of cells may be the oldest animal embryos — or something else entirely.
Who among us?
Details were unclear. The declaration came on an unannounced trip as the president seeks to highlight a record of achievement while he campaigns for re-election.
You don't want to fall out of a window, but if you had to, how far could you fall and still survive?
An op-ed in Scientific American is the latest jab at the woman who calls herself Twitter's resident gynecologist.
In hardluck Youngstown, Ohio a reporter covers one last big story for his hometown newspaper.
Back in 1992, 12-year-old Severn Suzuki attended the UN Earth Summit and spoke of the need to save our planet.
Ive led Apple design since 1996. His last day at Apple was a bit of a mystery.
Amid a lot of great causes and a few places where your money won't make it where you want it to, here are some good places to give.
Multiple worlds, armored bears, dust, daemons. "His Dark Materials" can be pretty confusing. We're here to open up the alethiometer and answer questions about what the crap is going on.
The science of potatoes in their finest form.
Since January, ICE has arrested about 250 students who were enrolled at a fake university in Farmington Hills set up by ICE to lure in students.
Why faceless wooden dolls work best to get kids out of their shells.
"I didn't know I was sad, but it turns out I was."
When violence is directed at those Trump's supporters hate and fear, they see such excesses not as crimes, but as virtues.
If you had to assemble a crew of film astronauts to usher you safely to the moon and back to Earth, who would you pick to accompany you on this mission?
For most of history, they marked sovereignty or self-determination. Now their purpose seems to have changed.
The neuroscience of gratitude and how to cultivate it through journals, letters, visits and experiential consumption.
Saying this gender reveal party took a turn would be a gross understatement.
There is little question among psychologists about the benefits of early detection of autism. Yet many children still slip through the cracks.
Looking for something on-brand to watch this Thanksgiving? These are all available to stream right now.
Existing laws don't guarantee that whistleblowers will be protected when they expose wrongdoing.
Good Thanksgiving music on YouTube? Get ready for cheesy children's songs about devouring turkey flesh and a flock of angry, horny kids rapping.
Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her storied film career over the past 40+ years.
Feroza Aziz was blocked after she shared a video of a "makeup tutorial" in which she discussed the China's treatment of Uighur Muslims.
Delving into the mystery of the horse in the hayloft.
Black Friday is increasingly just an umbrella term for any kind of shopping in late autumn that entails some semblance of getting a deal.
Stop defending "you guys," y'all. A sociolinguistics professor believes we're at an inflection point.
"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist is speaking out about domestic violence after what she describes as months of domestic abuse.
Talk about a roller coaster ride.
Flat-Earth theorists often have explanations for how a disk-shaped planet would function. The problem is that a flat Earth wouldn't work.