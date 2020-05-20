This Art Installation On The Facade Of This Building Gently Ripples In The Wind
This Wind Wall by Ned Kahn in Clayton, Missouri has 93,000 individual aluminum flags that flap in the wind.
Andrew Camarata has been building his castle out of shipping containers for months. Here's a look at him putting on the finishing touches.
The story behind the beloved subsonic, twin-engine plane.
Multi-award winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs in tribute to those we have lost and to our resilience.
Police are looking for the motorist who posted this insane video of his speed run south of Crawley in West Sussex, England.
The USS Portland successfully shot a small drone out of the sky.
Americans seeking unemployment insurance soared to 38.6 million. Other countries around the world have also been hit hard by unemployment. How does unemployment insurance differ around the world?
Tani Adewumi and his family fled Nigeria and Boko Haram before settling in a New York City homeless shelter. They never could have guessed that chess would open doors — for their family and others — in the United States.
Lance Armstrong was, at one point, one of the most revered athletes in the world. Here's his epic rise to fame and fall from grace ahead of the documentary "LANCE."
With the magic of special effects, costume/makeup and foley artists, a horror movie can get exponentially scary.
As the US approaches a grim milestone in the outbreak, The New York Times gathered names of the dead and memories of their lives from obituaries across the country.
Once you get your hands in soil — really get dirty with it, feel it under your fingernails — there's a change in perspective and you're someone different.
Team-based shooter Crucible's Alpha Hunters mode is all about working together — and then betraying your partner.
Some customers have spent hours on hold with airlines, filed multiple complaints and even filed class action lawsuits.
This is the only "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot we'd ever watch.
Dividing life from work has always been a challenge, especially if your home office doesn't include walls.
Gabriel d'Annunzio was the sort of man to whom whose his own children had to refer as "maestro." A pioneer of celebrity culture, he embellished his ardent nationalism with showmanship, attracting a cult-like following in Western Europe.
Preston McAfee, the chief economist at Microsoft, explains how auctions serve as price discovery mechanisms.
One America News is the straight truth for Trump fans and completely surreal for everyone else.
A look at Kyle MacLachlan's breathtaking acting process from behind the camera.
Yaya Han was supposed to be on tour right now. Instead of signing copies of books and posing for pictures with fans, the cosplayer is at home prepping her next shipment of washable masks to help people prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Reality TV now feels like a constant reminder of life pre- and post-pandemic.
A useful audio guide to recognizing the sound of birds commonly found in your neighborhood.
It's a place where capitalism hasn't corrupted human kindness, stuffed animals are haunted and rusty bottle caps come in packs of 500.
New figures from non-partisan APM Research Lab show staggering racial divide in coronavirus death rate across US.
Looking at natural disasters can offer clues about the potential long-term academic and mental health impact of lockdown on children.
The battle for control of the Senate is on.
People ignore text messages when they come repeatedly. Even incredibly important ones.
But for heaven's sake, the best-selling author, unapologetic cusser and fifth-generation Texan would rather not be called that.
J.C. Penney's bankruptcy is one of the most stunning falls from grace in American history.
A look at one of the world's most remote islands, the flimsy veneer of gigantic advertisements and other best photos of the week.
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
What do copyright and authorship mean in the crowdsourced realm known as the Omegaverse?
When parents can't do it all, women's paid labor is often the first to go.
Here is a comprehensive infographic of the 100 most popular shows on the IMDb and the rankings of their final episodes by user rating.
America's test positivity rate is still too high, indicating that it's not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading.
"I've repeatedly been mistaken for my date's child and regularly asked if I'm old enough to sit in an airplane's exit row."
The coronavirus may still be spreading at epidemic rates in 24 states, particularly in the South and Midwest, according to new research that highlights the risk of a second wave of infections in places that reopen too quickly or without sufficient precautions.
The all-you-can-eat buffet is unlikely to survive the pandemic in its current form—in part because sanitation already made it somewhat risky.
The fears of infection from the coronavirus have created a new role in society for the automobile.
The USS Portland successfully shot a small drone out of the sky.
How selling small squares of paperboard or thick paper became a lucrative business.
Sorry, but Isabelle thinks your island is ugly
Mask arguments among Texans are occurring everywhere from retail stores to the highest levels of government.
The Beatles get considerably scarier when you start shifting their pitch.
There's been a surge in bot activity in the past month in online discussions about reopening America from COVID-19 shutdowns, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said this week.
I'd rather handwrite every document I submit.
Some people might just duck out quietly without attracting notice, but not this guy.