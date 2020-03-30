The Strategic Reasons For Why The Allied Forces Decided To Attack From Normandy
The decision was a culmination of two years of research and planning.
We really needed this "news network of good news" during this trying time.
One of the scariest things about pandemics is the exponential growth of cases. Here's a useful graph that helps us understand whether or not we've made progress in stopping the disease.
"Kid, I'll show you what trampoline jumping really looks like."
Photographer Greg Harlow, who captured this amazing view, said that the rainbow lasted over eight minutes and This certainly was not a planned event that he had "spent over three months total in Yosemite last year and just got lucky."
Here's why the well-known diagram that divides our tongue into different taste receptor sections is misleading.
Check both sides of the railroad before you cross it. Or better yet — observe the red light and barrier signs and don't do this.
We have no idea what will happen if, for example, New York runs out of ventilators or if people are sent away from hospitals.
Wuhan is "reopening," but their version of reopening is more stringent than our version of total lockdown — and people are still getting infected.
Well, there certainly is no room left for ambiguity in this interview.
A father attempts to clue his daughter in on repairing this fallen closet rail.
Sardinia's casu marzu teems with maggots and might eat through your stomach. Why can't people stop eating it?
Scientists say a moonshot effort is needed to end social distancing and this pandemic. Will leaders listen?
What would happen if you plugged in a 1987 Commodore Amiga 500's artificial intelligence against a Macbook computer at a game of chess?
6-year-old Kira Neely lives across the street from her 81-year-old grandfather Marvin and though the coronavirus keeps them separated, they've found a way to connect in the most adorable way.
Processed carbohydrates have become a staple of the American diet, and the consequences are wreaking havoc on our bodies.
"What a ridiculous question."
The long read: Times of upheaval are always times of radical change. Some believe the pandemic is a once-in-a-generation chance to remake society and build a better future. Others fear it may only make existing injustices worse
On the eve of America's Bicentennial in 1976, a mysterious illness terrifies the country and sends disease detectives racing the clock to find answers.
Logic Pro X and Ableton Live 10 are two of the most popular and powerful music production programs on the planet. You can learn them both plus much more about music production in this $49.95 bundle.
If money was no object, or if you happened to be the real Bruce Wayne, this would be the perfect house for you.
As coronavirus sweeps the globe, there is not a single Trilogy Evo Universal ventilator in the US stockpile.
With the need for ventilators growing as coronavirus patients skyrocket, UF researchers came up with a potential game changing solution.
The goats normally keep largely to themselves, in a country park that butts up against Llandudno. But now emboldened by the lack of people and cars, the long-horned animals are venturing deeper into the seaside town.
This is why you shouldn't brake check a truck — not once, not twice, and certainly not three times.
For at least a few thousand people, Zoom has treated their personal email addresses as if they all belong to the same company, letting them video call each other.
Jobless claims are already at record numbers, and it's getting worse.
Some people just hang up on these scammers. While some, like this woman, opt for a more colorful way of rejection.
The most dangerous misconception about the disease is that it only affects the old and the infirm.
The roots of western alienation date back generations. Here's why the latest secession movement looks different
Former drug addict Mike Lindell's multimillion-dollar idea came to him in a dream.
The music choice (Mozart's mournful "Requiem in D Minor") lends an extra edge, but the clips of a locked down Manhattan are unsettling on their own.
Zoom has become the video-calling app of choice. That doesn't mean it isn't slurping up your data.
Spooky aerial views of the empty cityscapes of the American metropolises under quarantine.
When it is pointed out that the Babylonians counted to base-60, rather than base-10 as we do, people often ask if there is a connection. The short answer is no. The longer answer involves Babylonian astronomy.
Meet one of the world's most
prolific writers of disinformation.
As the number of coronavirus cases increases exponentially, a peculiar new symptom has appeared: the temporary loss of your senses of smell and taste.
While Frankie Muniz was out of town, his cat supposedly turned on a faucet in his Arizona home, causing millions of dollars of damage.
After too many days of quarantine, the whole household will start to resemble this: a Eurovision dance group.
Marriage is practiced in every society, yet is in steep decline globally. Is this it for longterm intimate relationships?
A database of daily fever readings shows that the numbers declined as people disappeared indoors.
"Tonight we streamed a show we filmed back on March 7. Someone thought it was live and grassed us up to the police, who sent 12 officers, a van and a car to shut us down (fair play to the police responding so fast)."
The Department of Health and Human Services has come under fire as several states' requests for supplies from the emergency medical stockpile go unfulfilled.
A public health expert called their plan "highly irresponsible" and "not safe at all."
It's amazing how a simple act like this can inspire so much joy in other people's lives.
How a fearsome, fast-talking union boss helped legalize pot, took kickbacks and ended up in prison.
"This is already the fastest a new vaccine candidate has ever entered humans. I should say I haven't felt rushed."
Enforcing a large-scale quarantine would be legally murky, even if it's what the country needs to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Should I be using self-checkout? Are delivery services ethical? Where is the peanut butter?
