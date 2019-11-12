Why Do School Buses Always Have White Roofs?
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
A father in the Netherlands filmed a portrait of his daughter Lotte every week from the day she was born. Here they are stitched together in a surreal montage of growing up.
At 902 feet long, the BOKA Vanguard is the world's largest heavy lift vessel, which allows it do things like lifting an entire cruise ship out of the sea.
And before you get too annoyed at him, he has a good agenda at heart.
Is it worth spending more on new brake pads? YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks it down in great detail.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
What exactly did the Navy encounter 15 years ago off the Southern California coast? These men were there — and they're ready tell their side of the story.
"The Mandalorian," the first live-action Star Wars TV show, is available for streaming on Disney+ today. Does the show match the quality of the movies or is it a disappointing addition to the "Star Wars" universe? Here's what the reviews of the first episode say.
Jonathan Benson demonstrates the difference between cheap winter tires and the best ones you can buy.
An investigation found the State Department's Mina Chang made unfounded claims about her education and experience.
So far, no cure has been found for Parkinson's. It is only possible to treat the symptoms. But a nurse in Scotland can smell the disease before it is diagnosed, and researchers are hoping she can help on the search for a breakthrough.
There's been some pretty dubious gender reveals in the past, but this one… this one has us flabbergasted.
All those headlines, all the jokes, all the misrepresentations about America's most deliciously hateable adults — they're fake, people.
Billy the chihuahua gets a cold dose of reality.
iPhone owners, beware. It appears Facebook might be actively using your camera without your knowledge.
When the bidding for the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime reference 6300A reached 18 million Swiss francs, there should have been pandemonium.
This clever device brings the delicacy of sous vide cooking into your home and also works as an active beverage chiller. Save $20 off when you get it for $79.99 today.
In the run-up to the 2016 election, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols after Dylann Roof's murderous rampage, according to leaked emails reviewed by Hatewatch.
Bluethunder takes on Metallic Fighter in a robotic battle royale.
We actually think the cyclist is in the wrong in this scenario, but kudos to the two of them for not letting their tempers get the best of them.
First Princess Latifa tried to flee by boat and almost made it to India—before being sent back. Then Princess Haya, Sheikh Mohammed's "public wife," refused to return from England. Now the sheikh is battling her in court over their children.
A third of car buyers who trade in their vehicle are underwater on their loan, leading to a never-ending cycle of debt.
The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie gave a no holds barred live interview with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
The United States is undergoing a transition perhaps no rich and stable democracy has ever experienced: Its historically dominant group is on its way to becoming a political minority.
When a train is coming, maybe the best thing to do is to not back out of your parking space at that instant. And suppose you've already made that fatal mistake, please don't continue to do what this driver did.
For decades, Americans cut back on beef, butter and eggs, but kept consuming more calories. That's finally changing.
Navigation apps are creating more problems than they're solving in many crowded cities.
The day Dhruv Gaur's "Jeopardy!" episode taped was also the day it was announced that beloved host Alex Trebek would be undergoing another round of chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer. So when Gaur found himself sitting well behind the pack going into Final Jeopardy, he decided to use his answer to send a message to Trebek.
If you like handling tiny glass shards, sure, go ahead and touch the lunar surface. But avoid the rocks.
Underground cities have long been sci-fi fodder, but now governments and planners are taking them seriously. One of the biggest challenges to overcome is convincing people to be comfortable underground
A man tried in vain to shut the blinds but his stubborn cat refused and repeatedly knocked them back open.
The "Story of Kamikuishiki Village" has been shared online as a game made by the Japanese Aum Shinrikyo cult. The real story is more complicated.
The eyes are bigger. The teeth are… less prominent. And the overall CGI character is less creepy.
Most essential oils are made for their scent, so why would anyone want to ingest them?
The book launch was cut short when Donald Trump Jr walked out of the event after heckling by Trump supporters, who were angry that he wasn't taking questions from the audience.
We know when Americans reach $100,000 in savings. We know how much people are saving. But this begs the question: How much should you be saving?
The 8BitDo N30 looks like what would happen if you smashed an NES in a car crusher.
We never saw that coming. Neither did she.
Millions of teenagers buy and sell clothes on Depop. An investigation has found that many users are also being flooded with requests for nude photos and other inappropriate messages.
Evangelicals believed comedian John Crist could help spread the gospel to a wider audience. Then he was accused of sexual misconduct.
And it could become big business in the not-so-distant future.
To move forward, Trader Vic's will have to adapt to a world that's questioning the sins of tiki.
Paul Kvinta traveled to Laos to visit a moon-shot project aimed at saving the country's 400 remaining wild behemoths, investigate the strange underworld of wildlife trafficking — and made a very unexpected purchase.
Emilia Clarke's "Last Christmas" proved what was possible with a very faithful adaptation of Wham!'s "Last Christmas" — so why stop there?
A group of Somali immigrants in Minnesota have became leaders in the fight to change a tech behemoth.
An anonymous editor explains how airlines like Delta trim content out of films like "Booksmart" and "Rocketman."
Saffron is currently mostly imported from Iran. What if we grew our own, in New England?
Trypophobia is the fear of clusters of holes and cracks. Its origin may be evolutionary but as awareness spreads online, is it becoming a social contagion?