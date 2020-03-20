Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

A DISAPPEARANCE IN KURDISTAN

guernicamag.com

Sebastian Meyer and Karaman Najm co-founded a photo agency in Iraq and teamed up to document a new era in Kurdistan, a region with a long history of suffering. Until Kamaran was captured by ISIS.

TIME TO VET YOUR NET

3 diggs theverge.com

If you're now working at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you may have a moment when you realize that your Wi-Fi just isn't cutting it anymore. Here are a few things you can do to get the most out of your bandwidth.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample