What Are Fire Whirls And Why Are They So Destructive?
They're basically the tornadoes of fire, and they can turn an already bad situation into a far worse one — as in the case of the California Carr fire.
Jonathan, a color blind student from Minnesota, saw color for the first time in his life thanks to a pair of glasses his principal brought to class.
Breakfast burritos are all the rage now at fast food chains. Which one tastes the best?
The Apollo 11 moon mission was an overwhelming success but what if it had been a disaster? Richard Nixon had a backup speech ready and now MIT's Center for Advanced Virtuality created a Deepfake of him making it.
Traveling by airplane in the 1930s was quite the experience.
"SNL" pulled all the stops for their parody of the Democratic debate. Host Will Ferrell played Tom Steyer and Fred Armisen appeared as Michael Bloomberg. Maya Rudolph once again stole the show as "fun aunt" Kamala Harris.
Rudy Giuliani said during an interview on Fox News Saturday that he has "insurance" if President Trump attempted to "throw him under the bus." He also said he wasn't afraid of being indicted.
We honor those who have been reported as victims of violence with the obituaries they deserved.
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
This very short story is worth your time.
Escalators have made our lives easier for decades, but most people probably don't know the engineering that goes into making them function. Here's what's behind those rising steps.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
The top editor says the company also won't investigate its owner's Democratic rivals.
Emails and documents released by the State Department support testimony showing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enabled the Ukrainian pressure campaign at the center of the impeachment proceedings.
"Don't get us fired before we get started!"
A collective called Transformations of the Human are helping big tech and AI labs to hire philosophers and artists.
Behind its handsome 19th century facade on the Rue de Rivoli, the reality of the "other Louvre" is that today, only one strong-willed shopkeeper is still holding court.
What happens when the Arctic's permafrost — the layer of earth that should stay frozen year-round — begins to thaw?
Male piglets usually have their testicles cut off without anesthetics. There's a simple, pain-free alternative.
For 40 years, journalists chronicled the eccentric royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats who lived in a ruined palace in the Indian capital. It was a tragic, astonishing story. But was it true?
Increasingly, schools aren't relying on a single test to identify who belongs in gifted-and-talented classes.
John Mulaney's new comedy special, titled "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch," debuts on Netflix on December 24, with a heap of special guests.
"Don't read too much into this, but one senior girl is going to be very disappointed."
Barbara Liskov pioneered the modern approach to writing code. She warns that the challenges facing computer science today can't be overcome with good design.
Hidden grandeur in Chicago's south side, the countercultural scenes in Soho and other best photos of the week.
It was the first game the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade played together — and it wasn't close.
Profane practitioners take note. This book will turn you into the LeBron James of F-Bombs.
These guys' lofty invention is both incredibly nerve-wracking and satisfying to watch.
A lawyer for an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani tells CNN that his client is willing to tell Congress about meetings the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee had in Vienna last year with a former Ukrainian prosecutor to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden.
"Cancel culture" has always existed — for the powerful, at least. Now, social media has democratized it.
We're all only human, and sometimes that makes life really entertaining.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a movie about how startling it is to be brought back to an open-heartedness that most of us spend our lives unlearning.
"Midwest Guy" has a curmudgeonly outlook on the "happiest place on Earth."
For the week of November 18, we have a handful of contenders: Baby Yoda, Gonna tell my kids, reassuring Google Translate TikToks and the finger emoji meme.
Scientists disagree on the timeline of collapse and whether it's imminent. But can we afford to be wrong? And what comes after?
Nothing went as planned: laptops broke, and in some areas charging was a challenge. Children showed little interest in the machines, skills did not improve, and eventually, funding dried up.
The Stylophone Beatbox is a beatboxing, drum- and bass-making pocket-sized machine of fun.
Democrats say they want to rebuild it, but do they even know what it is?
In today's edition of the Ask a Boss column, Alison Green answers a letter from a marketing manager being bullied by her boss and his girlfriend (who's also a coworker).
YouTuber LockPickingLawyer easily unlocks this seemingly difficult pad lock.
Keep an eye on your doorstep with this bundle from Amazon. Normally priced at $288.99, you can save 52 percent today.
The tides of history are driven by ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
YouTuber Jörg Sprave has invented an extraordinary archery contraption that you need to see to believe.
How to choose the least oppressive phone booth for your workplace.
For those who have been manipulated and threatened into committing crimes, some experts believe that prison definitely isn't the answer.
While accepting the ADL International Leadership Award, the actor excoriated Facebook as "The greatest propaganda machine In history."
There's still disagreement. But it looks like in many cases, pay raises swamp any lost jobs.
Old-school fans are reliving their favorite games from childhood with a punishing twist. It's called the Nuzlocke Challenge, and it's a unique way to keep the game fresh.
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham fled an impromptu interview after being questioned by a Iraq veteran about President Donald Trump's conduct in office.