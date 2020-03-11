'The Daily Show' Holds March Madness Bracket For The Most Ridiculous Words Donald Trump Has Ever Spoken
"The Daily Show" went back and found the 64 best words President Donald Trump has ever uttered.
If a car can go up a 1-mile hill at 15 MPH, how fast must it go down the hill to average 30 MPH over the course of the trip? Don't ask us.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
Dr. Rohin Francis explores how accurately "Contagion" predicted COVID-19.
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
We're about to have a panic attack just seeing this woman buried face-first in feet of snow, but luckily skier Will Fields stayed calm and was able to rescue his friend.
A cyclist thanked his lucky stars he survived having two motorcycles driving head on in his lane.
The legend of Gus Weiss, hero of the Cold War, ends 11 stories below the balcony of his condo at the Watergate complex in Washington, DC, on November 25, 2003. A broken corpse on the sidewalk.
"Video game history doesn't know how to make sense of her except to single her out."
A dramatic crash happened at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. Fortunately, injuries were minor.
Coronavirus is totally new to us, and there are still a lot of questions to answer. At what point should you go to a clinic or ask for testing? When do you need to self-quarantine, and for how long? Who needs to be in a hospital, and who can ride things out at home?
Atlas Obscura had a page for something called Moose Boulder — until fan Roger Dickey called us on it.
While this is some seriously rotten luck for the scooterist, at least the oxygen tank hit his scooter rather than his body.
The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the entertainment business into an unprecedented crisis.
The recent stock market sell-off is especially scary when you have no idea what you're doing.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
It's Women's History Month, so it's a good time to reflect on the most pressing issues and important achievements of women in every corner of the map.
Hundreds of messages posted on Usenet known as the Markovian Parallax Denigrate continue to flummox internet historians. Here's what we know about them.
The former vice president handily defeated Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in Michigan's primary — where Sanders won in 2016 — as well as Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri.
Turns out, the Escobar Fold is just a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker — and that's not even the strangest part.
Want to know what it's like to manage the world's most dangerous weapons? Ask these women who have their hands on the launch buttons of all of the United States' nuclear weapons.
I expected the garage to contain a bunch of modern vehicles parked nicely in their designated spots, but what we found was very, very different.
A shopper in Sydney, Australia caught panic-stricken shoppers completely empty a toilet paper pallet "in about 60 seconds."
A valuable piece of art was almost lost, until someone with a sharp eye found it at a thrift store on the Outer Banks late last year.
YouTuber Azerrz demonstrates his knack for imitating celebrities while rapping "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
A California-based experiment in universal basic income considers the mundane, and potentially transformative, power of a little extra cash.
While campaigning in Michigan, presidential hopeful Joe Biden had a heated exchange with a voter over guns.
The internet's most maligned so-called logical fallacy is actually a pretty useful way to reason.
Researching his book on final-menu fantasies, the critic Jay Rayner came across an unsettling body of work about the choices of the condemned.
This may be the Platonic Ideal of an internet cat video.
The battery backup Elon Musk built to win a bet has saved South Australia millions of dollars. It's made of Tesla PowerPacks and helps stabilize the local grid.
Parents in Memphis are pulling all the stops in the fight against the coronavirus — including some tactics that medical professionals are likely not recommending.
It has been 11 years since the FDA approved aripiprazole for children with autism. The drug initially had a reputation of having fewer side effects than its competitor — but a decade's worth of data suggest that is untrue.
Sucralose — the sweetener in, for one, Splenda — in conjunction with carbohydrates may blunt the body's ability to metabolize sugar appropriately.
Several kea parrots were trained to associate black tokens with a food reward and orange pegs with none. When they were given a choice from clear jars with different black/orange ratios, the keas picked tokens from the blacker jars.
The extraordinary true story of the Ruhleben Football Association.
Amie Harwick was found strangled and thrown out of her own window on Valentine's Day. When her abusive ex was arrested, advocates were horrified: Could her death have been prevented?
For some, the decision to hold fewer meetings is having surprisingly powerful benefits.
This is how we all help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Plus, here's how we reduced ours by 65% in one year.
Scientists in Hungary claim to have found a new particle that reveals a fifth force of nature.
When you hear sirens coming up behind you to respond to the accident in front of you… maybe stay where you are for a bit.
Even though depression is a common and debilitating mental illness, the last groundbreaking medication released for it was Prozac, approved in 1987.
The oil price collapse has sent shockwaves through financial markets. But the geopolitical earthquake could reach even farther.
A passenger of the Grand Princess cruise ship reveals what it was like to be onboard the coronavirus-stricken vessel.
Some people see the prospect of a deadly virus and a 14-day quarantine and run far, far away. Others see the deal of a lifetime.
The "Hidden Clone" puzzle completely stumped a bunch of players at the UK Sudoku Grand Prix.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has canceled a rally in downtown Cleveland scheduled for Tuesday night amid concerns about coronavirus.
This YouTuber found a disturbance in the force, er, story structure of the conclusion to the Star Wars sequel trilogy.