Tow Truck Tries To Tow A Bus Much Heavier Than It, Ends Up Sorely Regretting It
You gotta pick on a car your own size, buddy.
Johnny Ball explains the brilliance of the Russian method of multiplication.
Max the dog is told he can't go swimming and has a hilarious hissy fit.
Movies like Hitchcock's "Rope" and the more recent "1917" want to sell the illusion that the whole movie is one seamless take. Here's how you can spot the hidden cuts.
It's not about speed. It's about sheer accuracy and precision, and the fruit of his labors really begin to show at 1:12.
"Well, well, well, how did we end up here?"
"It was during this arrest that Dewitte's body camera was seized as evidence. A search warrant for its contents revealed video evidence of multiple felonies, including multiple occasions of false personation. "
Rachel Bitecofer's radical new theory predicted the midterms spot-on. So who's going to win 2020?
In 1810, there were only a little over 7 million people living on 0.02% of US mainland. Here's how population density and city growth have changed since then.
The 2020 Academy Awards ceremony will have no host, but no one can take away these 49 precious memories.
Pack your sunscreen, George Jetson.
A bungee jumper in Russia got a little too excited and jumped early before applying their safety ropes. Fortunately, they were okay.
Unable to post on Chinese social media, Chen Qiushi keep his exact location hidden as he describes life in quarantined Wuhan in video blogs on YouTube.
A district in New York has adopted the technology in the name of safety. Opponents cite privacy and bias concerns.
It's interesting to look at why "Star Wars: Underworld" was cancelled after seven years of development. It's even more fun to speculate what would have happened to the Star Wars universe if it had taken off.
"Birds of Prey" isn't just about Harley's breakup with Joker. It dumps everything that's now par for the course in superhero movies. And somehow, it pulls it off.
A Lithuanian YouTuber builds his own gun and things don't go as well as he hoped.
Just because one is bigger in size doesn't mean that it will prevail.
The former vice president's Iowa dud was a long time coming.
We're just glad that nobody got hurt in this situation and that the dashcam was able to capture footage of this.
Encrypting data to extort payment is as easy as purchasing software — almost anyone can do it.
You can finally browse Netflix in peace without annoying autoplay videos.
This little girl would not make a good guest on "Hot Ones."
20 films to see between now and April, from big-budget horrors like "The Invisible Man" to offbeat indies like buddy comedy "The Climb."
Suddenly, and without warning, the beloved pop star lost his ability to hear amplified music. Now, from his remote Montana ranch, he's on a search for answers.
The harrowing tale of how Helen Klaben and Ralph Flores survived for 49 days lost in the tundra of the Yukon.
Mark Zuckerberg has decided it's not important to be liked, only to be understood. What the hell does that even mean?
Many companies around the world have existed for a long time, and a few have been around for more than 1,000 years.
Just as work is inescapable, so are predictions about what the "future of work" will look like. Here's a look back at the future — seen from the past.
A 9-month-old puppy accidentally tipped items such as an ironing board, a backpack and other nearby things into a furnace, which led to a fire.
Doctors say the tongue is a great place to look for signs of trouble , even before other symptoms occur.
Despite being only four years old, the Apple Watch has fundamentally changed the way we use technology.
Tripadvisor recently laid off over 300 employees. What's going on?
The public will soon be able to view every "X-file" Britain's Ministry of Defense collected between the early 1950s and 2009.
After an accident, Fancher claimed to have lost her sight, but declared no need to eat or drink, able to survive over long periods of time without nourishment. She stayed bedridden for the next 48 years.
The world's oceans are moving faster, and researchers think it might be another sign of the climate crisis.
What you'll actually be getting when you watch the awards show.
These bloodthirsty buggers repurposed a gene normally used to sense and avoid high temperatures into a heat-seeking molecular machine.
The loudest knock against the actor is that his warm-up acceptance speeches at events like the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs have been a little too, well, perfect.
A cruel twist of genetic fate brought Alzheimer's disease to a sprawling Colombian family. But thanks to a second twist, one member of the clan, a woman, managed to evade the symptoms for decades. Her escape may hold the key to halting, or even preventing, Alzheimer's.
Almost imperceptible today, and certainly invisible to the naked Neolithic eye, the curious rotation of the houses can be attributed to an esoteric glitch in the brain — a psychological process called pseudoneglect.
Every four years we add a leap day to our calendar. This visualization explains why that is necessary.
The tech giant is engineering a way to encourage its employees to eat healthier — and it might just help the rest of the country.
Robbie said in the interview that she's not really good with spicy food, and boy, she wasn't kidding.
Who was in a cult. Who lost his yacht. Who did not stab a man in the eye.
The billion-dollar e-cigarette startup is fighting for its life. Employees are calling out the chaos and considering jumping ship, according to internal documents and audio obtained by BuzzFeed News.
Who thought the blood pressure-spiking techno song "Nightmare (Original Sinister Strings Remix)" by Brainbug would be good hold music?
Pornhub hosts hundreds of videos from Girls Do Porn, which has been sued for coercive practices — and its high-tech solution meant to stop those videos from spreading doesn't work.