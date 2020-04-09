This Man Set A New World Bench Press Record While Fully Submerged Underwater
Greg Wittstock performed the most consecutive reps of a bench press while completely underwater.
It's a small box, how much emergency slide could it possibly contain?
I think they're starting to catch on to Matt's little charade.
European starlings are astonishingly good at mimicking sounds. This intrepid wildlife rehabber taught it to say words related to its introduction to North America.
There's no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by food yet but food safety experts give you the best advice for staying safe.
Turns out the key to cutting vegetables quickly does not lie with the knife at all.
Being inside a nest of baby snakes: bad, gross, no thanks.
Filming a nest of baby snakes from a safe distance: good, very cute, more snakes please.
"This job is essential because people need deliveries, but it's also essential for me because I need the money to feed my family."
By Friday, Iceland will have achieved something no other country has: tested 10% of its population for coronavirus, a figure far higher than anywhere else in the world.
The COVID pandemic has led to some drastic changes in online shopping behavior. Here are the goods that people have buying more these days.
Who can get the most famous celebrity to join Kate Nolan's Zoom chat? After a while, the whole thing snowballs out of control.
There is no plan to return to normal.
The hardest thing for a epidemiological model to predict: human behavior.
A stay-at-home dad struggles to answer his daughter's questions during the Coronavirus pandemic.
This week, after shocking allegations emerged about the subreddit's founder, r/WallStreetBets went dark.
"Are you arguing to let airlines, for example, fail?"
"Yes."
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to April 8 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
The virus may be way more infectious than we think it is. If it is, it would mean we are closer to the end of the epidemic, and that the virus is much less deadly than we think.
Ohio's government has been on the leading edge with coronavirus lockdowns, and this PSA from the Ohio Department of Health is similarly on point.
Netflix's series "Tiger King" has one big secret: Joe Exotic's country music wasn't written by him at all, despite Joe professing it to be deeply personal.
"Fauci stays locked up with the rest of the Keebler elves, and we don't let him out — only for Fox News."
The 1950s was a different time for car design. It represented an abstract belief of the future. Take Ford's nuclear-powered concept as one example.
Once he does find out, though, his reaction is delightful.
Naturally, the success of the Fast and Furious films has spawned a number cheap rip-offs and these are the worst offenders.
A controversial 1970s book claimed that plants can hear. It turns out its authors might not have been entirely wrong
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
Since the 1920s, the coffee brand has distributed more than 60 million copies of its iconic Haggadah for American Passover Seders
You don't need yeast, it's ready in an hour and it's basically impossible to mess up.
Did you know that your hearing bones act as a lever? Here's an interesting explanation of this biological phenomenon.
In the coming months and years, there will really be two pandemics in America.
In late March, Instacart worker Annaliisa Arambula accepted a grocery order that came with a big tip: $55. The order seemed to go off without a hitch, but an hour later, Arambula checked her earnings on the Instacart app and the entire tip was gone.
Marooned BBC sports announcer Andrew Cotter is back at it again. After giving the play-by-play of his dogs racing to eat their food back in March, Cotter has another event he's giving detailed running commentary: Mabel and Olive competing over a chew toy.
It's a buy-a-cat-get-a-dog kind of deal.
The pop star has fun eating spicy wings, ranking his albums and telling an amusing anecdote about the shock rocker.
A portrait of a vulnerable America.
A newly funded concept envisions a kilometer-wide radio telescope built inside a crater on the far side of the Moon. Whoa.
I think Ferrari never bothered with them because it might have revealed a possibly uncomfortable truth about the origin of Ferrari's famous badge.
I used to run marathons. After being on a ventilator, I get winded from walking.
What do the criminals do with The "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring," and how could they get caught?
Amid the covid-19 pandemic, pinpointing the number and location of ICU beds, ventilators and doctors with specialized training is critical for local, state and federal officials trying to forge an effective response.
"Launching a rocket" and "water" are not usually two concepts we expect to see mixed together, but the result of this is glorious.
Twelve percent more Americans didn't pay rent in April; what happens in May?
Advocates say human trials could speed up the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
Off-road racing is absolutely brutal on the cars, but it sure is fun to watch.
Twelve months? Eighteen months? Two years? Whatever happens, a vaccine will arrive later than we need, but sooner than ever before
Private pilot Gabriel Zeifman took to the skies this past weekend and captured some rare aerial photos of Area 51.
The Action Lab demonstrates how inertia and air resistance affect the trajectory of a ball fired out of a toy gun.