WHODUNIT?

krebsonsecurity.com

Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most recognizable public figures, executives and celebrities starting tweeting out links to bitcoin scams. This post is an attempt to lay out some of the timeline of this attack, and point to clues about who may have been behind it.

DON'T GIVE US LIP

vice.com

Every once in a while someone reels in a freaky-deaky looking creature from the sea, and every tabloid is all over it. This time, it's a triggerfish, which apparently have teeth like humans, used "to crush and chisel holes in their hard-shelled prey."

