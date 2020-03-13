Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

ODDLY SATISFYING

1 digg

Here's what happens when steel, one of the world's strongest building materials, is stretched to the limits by one of the world's versatile building components.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample