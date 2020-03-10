Watch This Pace Car Get Flattened By An Airborne Driver In Surreal Race Track Accident
A dramatic crash happened at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. Fortunately, injuries were minor.
If a car can go up a 1-mile hill at 15 MPH, how fast must it go down the hill to average 30 MPH over the course of the trip? Don't ask us.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
Dr. Rohin Francis explores how accurately "Contagion" predicted COVID-19.
Or maybe it's just auditioning for a death metal band? Either way, it sounds gnarly.
We're about to have a panic attack just seeing this woman buried face-first in feet of snow, but luckily skier Will Fields stayed calm and was able to rescue his friend.
A cyclist thanked his lucky stars he survived having two motorcycles driving head on in his lane.
Coronavirus is totally new to us, and there are still a lot of questions to answer. At what point should you go to a clinic or ask for testing? When do you need to self-quarantine, and for how long? Who needs to be in a hospital, and who can ride things out at home?
"Video game history doesn't know how to make sense of her except to single her out."
Hundreds of messages posted on Usenet known as the Markovian Parallax Denigrate continue to flummox internet historians. Here's what we know about them.
Atlas Obscura had a page for something called Moose Boulder — until fan Roger Dickey called us on it.
The recent stock market sell-off is especially scary when you have no idea what you're doing.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
A California-based experiment in universal basic income considers the mundane, and potentially transformative, power of a little extra cash.
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
I expected the garage to contain a bunch of modern vehicles parked nicely in their designated spots, but what we found was very, very different.
The former vice president handily defeated Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in Michigan's primary — where Sanders won in 2016 — as well as Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri.
It's Women's History Month, so it's a good time to reflect on the most pressing issues and important achievements of women in every corner of the map.
Researching his book on final-menu fantasies, the critic Jay Rayner came across an unsettling body of work about the choices of the condemned.
While campaigning in Michigan, presidential hopeful Joe Biden had a heated exchange with a voter over guns.
The battery backup Elon Musk built to win a bet has saved South Australia millions of dollars. It's made of Tesla PowerPacks and helps stabilize the local grid.
It has been 11 years since the FDA approved aripiprazole for children with autism. The drug initially had a reputation of having fewer side effects than its competitor — but a decade's worth of data suggest that is untrue.
This may be the Platonic Ideal of an internet cat video.
Sucralose — the sweetener in, for one, Splenda — in conjunction with carbohydrates may blunt the body's ability to metabolize sugar appropriately.
The extraordinary true story of the Ruhleben Football Association.
Parents in Memphis are pulling all the stops in the fight against the coronavirus — including some tactics that medical professionals are likely not recommending.
Amie Harwick was found strangled and thrown out of her own window on Valentine's Day. When her abusive ex was arrested, advocates were horrified: Could her death have been prevented?
For some, the decision to hold fewer meetings is having surprisingly powerful benefits.
Several kea parrots were trained to associate black tokens with a food reward and orange pegs with none. When they were given a choice from clear jars with different black/orange ratios, the keas picked tokens from the blacker jars.
This is how we all help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Plus, here's how we reduced ours by 65% in one year.
Scientists in Hungary claim to have found a new particle that reveals a fifth force of nature.
Even though depression is a common and debilitating mental illness, the last groundbreaking medication released for it was Prozac, approved in 1987.
The oil price collapse has sent shockwaves through financial markets. But the geopolitical earthquake could reach even farther.
Some people see the prospect of a deadly virus and a 14-day quarantine and run far, far away. Others see the deal of a lifetime.
The "Hidden Clone" puzzle completely stumped a bunch of players at the UK Sudoku Grand Prix.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has canceled a rally in downtown Cleveland scheduled for Tuesday night amid concerns about coronavirus.
A philosopher, a medical crisis, and a mystery.
New York midwife Elizabeth Catlin faces 95 individual felony counts at her upcoming trial. For what? For doing her job: working as a midwife.
When you hear sirens coming up behind you to respond to the accident in front of you… maybe stay where you are for a bit.
Remote Isle au Haut could be a renewable energy model for the rest of the world.
The greatest shooter on the planet was on a hot streak, and basketball would never be the same.
A passenger of the Grand Princess cruise ship reveals what it was like to be onboard the coronavirus-stricken vessel.
Data specialists say travel times could be cut in half thanks to a new wave of telecommuting.
This YouTuber found a disturbance in the force, er, story structure of the conclusion to the Star Wars sequel trilogy.
Don't try this experiment in the Piazza del Duomo.
How Kumail Nanjiani's went from "Silicon Valley" nerd to Marvel action hero in "The Eternals."
The American obsession with large homes, a matter of culture, policy, and economics, restricts smaller, more affordable options.
Social distancing is the only way to stop the coronavirus. We must start immediately.
Last summer, Tyler Haney, the founder and chief executive of Outdoor Voices, appeared to be golden. But behind the scenes, the start-up was cracking.