Storm Chaser Drives Terrifyingly Close To The Path Of A Tornado As It Rips The Roof Off A Building
Pecos Hank risks life and limb to get this terrifying footage of a tornado ripping through Madill, Oklahoma.
Brent Underwood purchased an abandoned mining town, Cerro Gordo, and he's having the time of his life.
The most important life lessons for a leopard: 1. Learn how to cross a road. 2. Be frigging cute doing it.
The so-called "Viking Takeoff" maneuver is really something to behold.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
According to the jokesters, the car seller was "was both confused and thrilled."
How to make your own hand sanitizer, test it and scare yourself with this one easy trick.
As multistate pacts emerge across the US, a once-obscure planning framework is being used to help coordinate reopening local economies.
It would seem that a good way to earn a powerful rebuke on the front page your state's largest newspaper is to suggest that your city act as a "control group" for the effects of reopening in a pandemic.
Canada Goose has announced that it will stop buying new coyote fur starting in 2022 — but did you know in the first place that Canada Goose is not, in fact, just goose?
Why is it that someone who seems healthy and has no underlying conditions could be killed by this virus when so many of their peers pull through just fine?
Beyond the impenetrable cosmological horizon is the unobservable universe: vast, possibly infinite, and maybe the likeliest location for alien life.
Once thought to be a relatively straightforward respiratory virus, COVID-19 is proving to be much more complex and frightening.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
By the time New York City confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on March 1, thousands of infections were already silently spreading through the city, a hidden explosion of a disease that many still viewed as a remote threat.
The market for the popular strategy game's cards has started to resemble Wall Street, complete with speculation, arbitrage, and yes, insider trading.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening her city, calling the shutdowns "total insanity." On Wednesday, Goodman appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper and it was, well, insanity.
Netflix adds record 15.7 million subscribers in 2020 Q1 earnings call, but future outlook remains uncertain.
In March 2020, professional skier Julian Carr took a flying leap off this cliff and it's like a real-life version of the old SkiFree computer game.
On America's interstates, brazen bands of thieves steal 18-wheelers filled with computers, cell phones, even toilet paper.
You know what they say: one woman's "man" is another woman's "trash."
The beverage giants were allowed to keep bottling in Detroit, despite substantial unpaid water bills.
Many people carry the coronavirus without even knowing it. What is going on inside the people who don't feel sick?
Just because your work environment is collapsing around you doesn't mean you have to stop reporting.
With more people staying inside and streaming movies, more scrutiny is being given to the 2015 sci-fi adventure film "Jurassic World" and its spectacularly over-the-top death scene.
Little is known about the 32-year-old, who is Kim Jong Un's closest aide. Could she become the next Supreme Leader?
How I learned to stop worrying and love Alison Roman's style of cooking.
After three years of research and development, Tom Stanton built an unconventional e-bike using parts from an old drone.
Much of the confusion around masks stems from the conflation of two very different uses.
Spotty Wi-Fi, an upcoming meal, another Zoom happy hour — people are coming up with new excuses for ending social interactions.
YouTuber StupotMcDoodlepip came up with a creative way to keep a proper distance away from others with this special hat he built.
The coronavirus collapse has the ingredients to surpass the disaster of the 1930s.
Disappointment and uncertainty are inevitable during times like these. But we don't have to let our minds turn them into suffering.
This is painfully funny because it's true.
While vowing to police COVID-19 misinformation on its platform, Facebook let advertisers target users interested in "pseudoscience."
We took a road trip to understand one of Hollywood's most captivating women: Hedy Lamarr.
"My daughters had to go to stay with their uncles during the quarantine. I had to work and I kept my dog Lilo, and she cried every time we made video calls."
Malibu homeowners banded together to address sea level rise. A decade later, they are at war with the city, the surfers and each other.
A near-death experience in the ICU could have lasting effects on the brain—from PTSD to cognitive impairment on par with mild dementia.
A YouTuber flew his tiny Grumman Tiger over Victorville, California —the world's largest airplane parking lot.
One of Australia's best-known destinations for swimming, diving and snorkeling, the Great Barrier Reef has been threatened by coral bleaching. What will it look like in 50 years?
Closed bars and taprooms have dried up sales for thousands of brewing companies even as supermarket sales soar.
An exploration of the fluffy pen as an allegorical apparatus in modern movies.
Footage from France taken in March 2020 captures the scary moment for a skier when he was engulfed in an avalanche.
As the death toll from COVID-19 rises, the funeral homes and hospital morgues of New York City are struggling to keep up.
"If you actually want to create global pandemics, then build factory farms."
Before Irv Teibel, listening to nature meant leaving the house. Here's the story of the man who brought the rain, thunder and crickets to your stereo, one satisfied, relaxed customer at a time.
