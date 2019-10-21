The Final Trailer For 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Features A Whole Bunch Of New Footage
The gang's all together, and they're on the Millennium Falcon. What more could you ask for?
German mountain biker Johannes Fischbach wanted to set a world record for a mountain bike jump at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany. It didn't quite work out.
By all rights and the laws of physics, Alex Marquez should have ended up sprawled on the pavement here. But he wasn't having it.
Sadly, this toddler has better form than most of us out there.
And there's something more sinister about his resurrection than what meets the eye. 'Bloodshot' premieres in theaters on February 21, 2020.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
In addition to literally dropping his pants in front of the audience at the Tonight Show, Baldwin also talks about how he was 'Jedi mind tricked' into reprising his role as Donald Trump for SNL.
These movie palaces were fixtures of American cities large and small for the first half of the 20th century, providing suitably wondrous escapist backdrops to the celluloid fantasies of their screens.
The gang's all together, and they're on the Millennium Falcon. What more could you ask for?
Many forecasts for climate change assume that tropical forests will continue to soak up carbon dioxide as the world warms. What if they don't?
Unofficial but impressive tests show that, thanks to the way the OLED pixels work, dark mode saves significant battery life. You're welcome.
To write 'Last Call,' author Brad Thomas Parsons visited bars across the country to ask bartenders what they would choose as their final drink.
In the era of the job-hopper, it seems like more of a pipe dream than a reality, but these guys really did report to the same office for decades
'I filmed this video at a friend's bucks party about a year ago. We had all gone down individually and I suggested we all go down together. We had no idea about what was about to transpire. The end result was one of our friends hurt his neck for about 3 months and I hurt my ankle for a couple of months.'
Teens are paying the price for school-shooting threats — whether they're real or not.
'My presidential campaign is in dire need of financial resources to keep going,' Castro said in an email to supporters on Monday.
The fire has grown extremely quickly, expanding from one acre to thirty in less than an hour.
Ever dreamed of making your commute inÂ an IndyCar? Gary Cheney made it happen.
It seems we've reached a sort of stasis, and it's not clear what might change it. Will the internet look radically different in ten years, or just somewhat sleeker?
They say you have to be on your toes when you work. We're guessing this is one of the reasons why.
A comic artist's take on what the future of transportation might really feel like.
Near an airport in Amsterdam, an artist has figured out a way to both please the eye and soothe the ear.
'The Godfather' director joins in the criticism of superhero films, and James Gunn of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' responds.
Last year, Bryan Goldberg revealed big plans for his relaunch of Gawker, then postponed it indefinitely while laying off the whole staff. Now, there's serious talk of reviving it yet again. Here's what happened behind the scenes.
If you've ever gone car shopping, you know dealers will pull out of the air any number of bonkers excuses not to disclose their pricing.
A ranking of every segment from the Treehouse of Horror Halloween episodes of the animated comedy series, from worst to best. Buckle up.
The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork made the play even more spectacular.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A new book challenges one of our most persistent illusions — that meritocracy is possible, or even makes any sense.
The Colorado River serves over 35 million Americans before reaching Mexico — but it is dammed at the border, leaving locals on the other side with a dry delta
Three workers were killed when the Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans collapsed on October 12. The demolition of the two construction cranes at the site last weekend, however, do not go entirely as planned, as one of the cranes was still left hanging precariously over the building after the explosion.
A less error-prone DNA editing method could correct many more harmful mutations than was previously possible.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
'Annexit,' as some call it, appears to be part of a global trend towards separation. The effort follows in the wake of other Southern U.S. separation movements in racially fraught communities like Stockbridge, Georgia, and Baton Rouge, LA.
Murder, white supremacist cults, masked cops, and raining squid — we walk through the series premiere of HBO's new 'Watchmen' show.
We're not sure how well we'll be able to pull this off in real life, but this is a beautiful hack to watch.
A brief history of milk being sold in bags, and why the US hasn't adopted the practice.
Our brains don't all work the same way. One New York-based software company sees that as a competitive advantage.
The world's most expensive cardigan is locked in a gun safe in rural Pennsylvania. But its journey started 60 years ago.
Amazon's marketplace has become home to millions of sellers, making it hard for the company to prevent the sale of expired food.
The nine-line BASIC program was hidden in the run-out groove of a Prodigal record for 35 years until a YouTuber uncovered it over the weekend.
The elitism that ensured Conde Nast's long reign over taste has lately also brought about the company's precipitous decline.
A Swedish engineer's umbrage at a traffic ticket has led to a six-year legal fight and now a global change in the speed with which traffic light signals are timed.
From the sound of the Stooges to his raw, norm-shattering displays of masculinity, Iggy Pop has been a cultural pioneer for a generation. Now he's back with a new album — and the same naked energy that's become his trademark.
Millions of people are unaware that they have had a silent myocardial infarction and are at risk of having another attack that could cause severe damage or death.
Coleman heads up a new cast that includes Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the new season of 'The Crown.' Season 3 debuts on Netflix on November 17.
The weirdly satisfying genre of music has eluded our definitions for years — but you always know it when you hear it.
Why so many directors want to work with Hollywood's most unconventional lead.