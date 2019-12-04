Recommended

TUB THUMPING

curbed.com

The year was 2017 and it was not a good time to be a bathtub. A few years later, the tub seems to be making a wild comeback. Yet it's not just any old basin that's trending — it's the freestanding tub.

BALLS OF FIRE? GREAT!

theatlantic.com

Astronauts have been starting fires in space for years for research. The results are pretty bonkers. In space, a flame is shaped like a sphere instead of a teardrop, and it doesn't flicker. It just hovers, a small, ghostly orb, until it goes out.