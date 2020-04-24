Seth MacFarlane Very Diplomatically Calls Out Oprah For Promoting Coronavirus Pseudoscience Promoters
In an interview with Vice TV, MacFarlane spoke out against Oprah using her platform to promote pseudoscience pushers such as Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
According to the video-taker, herons getting eaten by lions has become a "frequent" occurrence at Amsterdam's Artis Zoo.
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
In March 2020, professional skier Julian Carr took a flying leap off this cliff and it's like a real-life version of the old SkiFree computer game.
If the flu and coronavirus hit at the same time this fall, America might have a longer, more severe lockdown.
Most of Facebook is a cesspool. Enter: the only wholesome social Facebook group on the planet.
Justin Ehrenhofer had an idea, a bit of money and a desire to have a box office smash during the pandemic while supporting closed theaters and promoting cryptocurrency. With community support and a movie that cost nothing to make, he did it. Sort of.
Why Americans didn't see this pandemic coming
While the real Trump is attempting to walk back his comments about getting sunlight and disinfectant inside the body to treat COVID-19, Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has another defense.
These past few weeks have given us a new form of entertainment: seeing inside, and scrutinizing, celebrity houses on their endless livestreams. So as expected, a remote NFL draft was a comedic treasure trove.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, Donald Trump said the government was considering the possibility of irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting disinfectant as a way of treating COVID-19.
Preston Reid re-enacts the common Zoom personalities everyone encounters on the service.
Is there anything AI can't do?
Given all the empty space available, it's hard not to feel like the deer had it out for the guy on the bike.
The scenario has Dalkey residents rallying against a new common enemy: outsiders who ask too many questions about their Matt O'Damon, as some now call him.
Can you put a price on a perfect piece of toast? A YouTuber takes a look at what goes into this complex bread oven.
Casual research reveals that this car was created by Jim Björk, a Swedish car enthusiast with a history of having fun and flashy show cars. But I have to say, I think this one-off widebody Vette is on another level.
Understanding the key concepts of transmissibility and infectious dose should reassure you.
When the audio you're working with already seems like a joke, you don't need to add a whole lot to make something really funny.
The fringe right is hungry for another junk food conspiracy.
The agency has three of these helicopters assigned to a Virginia-based unit with a somewhat murky mission.
Is there any scientific validity to mewing, a supposed jaw shaping technique that changes the shape of your face? A YouTuber puts his face to the test.
On March 11, 2020, the coronavirus pandemic seemed to crystalize in the national consciousness. Americans look back on the turning point.
In Silicon Valley, gearing up for the apocalypse was a cliché. Now it's a credential.
Turns out online grocery shopping was not built like the rest of e-commerce.
We didn't know this either, and now our lives are forever changed.
To help you judge how close your state is to meeting that goal, here's a plotted trajectory of new cases for each US state and territory.
Air Sinai is shrouded in mystery. But why?
The team at The Q cut a small hole in a cardboard box and saw how far this cat would reach for a slab of delicious meat.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
A little over a year ago, I came up with an idea for story to turn my apartment into an indoor garden. This ended up being a terrible idea.
In 1992, Hoover promised two round trip tickets to select European destinations for customers who spent £100 or more on a vacuum cleaner or a washing machine. That was a grave mistake.
Despite what the internet might be telling you, cellphones did not cause the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this point, keeping parks and beaches closed is doing more harm to us than good.
This goofy dog enjoyed trying to hide out inside this couch.
My anecdotal experience with what remains the United States' only free take-home COVID-19 testing program — and what health officials and citizens alike can learn from it.
The first epicenter is coming back to life, but not as anyone knew it.
No, seriously, when it comes to Covid-19 — or any disease — bad data is worse than no data at all.
Prepper culture and dystopian fashion brands are colliding to create a new uniform for our troubled moment.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
Camden might seem like a strange place for a coronavirus outbreak.
Since the removal of two dams on the Elwha River in the Pacific Northwest, salmon are spawning once again, animals large and small are returning to the river banks, and hundreds of acres of barren former lakebed are greening.
A woman who was interviewed about her participation in Michigan's "Operation Gridlock" protest against coronavirus lockdown measures inspired a TikToker to research her claims — and something isn't adding up.
Pop, like all of us, is having a rough (ruff?) time in quarantine.