Robin Williams Had The Best Conversation With George Lucas About Why Nobody Liked Jar Jar Binks
Robin Williams has a fascinating discussion with George Lucas about how Star Wars fans hated Jar Jar Binks.
Robin Williams has a fascinating discussion with George Lucas about how Star Wars fans hated Jar Jar Binks.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Robin Williams has a fascinating discussion with George Lucas about how Star Wars fans hated Jar Jar Binks.
New court filings have revealed what Trump had at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump's attorney Alina Habba may have made a potentially incriminating admission on Fox News.
In the note to its members, the company cited both pandemic-related closures and "increasing global economic challenges" as contributing factors.
They were even both wearing caps and horn-rimmed glasses.
Pro GeoGuessr player Trevor Rainbolt delves into the tips and tricks he uses to guess locations in a matter of seconds — or less.
The "BookTok" community is having an impressive influence on book sales in the US.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Beavers build dams, and those dams keep the areas around them wet and cool, which make them less prone to fires and other heat hazards. Here's how they help sustain the ecosystem in the long term.
Many of McInnes' fans believe that he faked his disappearance in a bid for attention.
Opponents of the Inflation Reduction Act say 87,000 new IRS agents are coming to audit your taxes. Putting that number in context paints a different picture.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Why has Subway, the seemingly banal fast food sandwich shop, captured the imagination of Korea?
The billion-dollar uncertainty in the wake of designer Virgil Abloh's sudden death last fall.
A group of people call up their ex-lovers to find out what went wrong, and get answers to questions they've been wanting to ask.
The FDA just approved updated jabs from Moderna and Pfizer.
Countdown to the end of summer starts now.
Supermodel Kate Moss takes us through her most memorable outfits from the last three decades, and reminisces on some of her favorite fashion memories.
A third of pub visits are now alcohol-free, but drinking has been losing its cred in pop culture for a while now.
"And she says our marriage is a sham if I don't let him do it."
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Looking back 40 years later, Olga Korbut demonstrated why she was the greatest gymnast of all time at the Munich 1972 Olympics.
Forgoing marriage and parenthood has a bigger payoff for American women than men, according to new research.
From now through Labor Day, Huckberry is discounting hundreds of shorts — their last warm-weather promotion of the year.
Ratajkowski said on Tiktok, "its getting even SCARIER to be a woman," while newly public docs reveal chilling abuse allegations against Pitt.
DIY handicraft enthusiast Hahns Atelier is back at it again with an incredible upcycling project.
Derek Muller reveals how this robot can jump as high as the Statue Of Liberty's eye-level.
Copper wiring and LEDs fit well with our aesthetic. Wrap these babies around home decor to really light up a room.
Amid an unexpected renaissance for the sad girl ballad, singer Amy Lee tells Dazed the story behind the gothic anthem.
The Slow Mo Guys recorded the moment a Stretch Armstrong buckled under pressure from being filled with water.
Hundreds are still dying of COVID-19 every day. It doesn't have to be this way.
In their first interviews about 'The Whale,' Fraser and director Darren Aronofsky talk their incredibly elaborate, sensitive work on this film, about a reclusive English teacher on the verge of death.
Adam Something breaks down why The Line is worse than anyone could have imagined and, in the process, may have gotten himself banned from yet another country.
Chip designer Nvidia said on Wednesday that US officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition.
Speaking respectfully, of course.
Children's author Michael Rosen struggled with telling people that his son Eddie died, and he had a remarkable story about coming to terms with his grief.
Replicas of US-supplied rocket launcher systems drew at least 10 Russian Kalibr cruise missiles, reports say.
Artists like Bezz Believe and Forgiato Blow have found a niche sort of fame among the Trump faithful.
Steve Doocy says, "Ultimately, it comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago?" And Kristi Noem isn't sure how to respond.
The bronze plaque at the U.S. Military Academy includes an image of a person in a hood and the words "Ku Klux Klan" below it.
The pure satisfaction of the term "nepotism baby."
Doug DeMuro checks out whether the cheapest Rolls-Royce available to consumers is a practical car for a normie.
Will this further the LoTR legacy, or end up being a billion-dollar flop?
"I hope none of the people who made this have daughters," she said.
TV makers love adding things like "dynamic mode" or motion smoothing to supposedly enhance the viewing experience — but here's how they're actually messing with our eyes instead.
After more than two decades, the city is replacing the squat stainless-steel machines to make way for OMNY.
Netflix's September 2022 lineup of new documentaries includes "The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist," "Sins of Our Mother" and more.