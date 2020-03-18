Pro Chef Recreates Bobby Flay's Macaroni & Cheese Carbonara While Completely Blindfolded
Chris Morocco attempts to recreate a signature Bobby Flay dish on taste and smells alone.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
These charts show the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in each country. New cases have dwindled in China and South Korea, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most of the world.
What is so deadly about the novel coronavirus is that it spreads rapidly without layman detection — until it's too late.
The "Parks and Recreation" star answers the web's most frequently searched questions and reveals he really does love to woodwork.
As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps through New York City, a Korean-American observes a rising tide of anti-Asian sentiment.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
So far, the answer to so many of the hard questions about the novel coronavirus and pregnancy is that no one really knows. The studies are piecemeal and preliminary, made up of tiny samples of women in China.
There's horror, some comedy and a documentary about the world's oldest video store.
His biceps once trumped Arnold's. As other Gold's Gym icons parlayed their physiques into fame and fortune, Bill Pettis took a different route — one that landed him on the Venice Boardwalk.
When 23-year-old Callie Quinn moved from Texas to Chile, she counted on finding a beautiful country, meaningful work, and interesting friends. She had no idea she'd set off a manhunt for an international con artist.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
We don't know whether to scream or squeal in appreciation.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
We need to help these people right now.
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
For the past few days of the coronavirus outbreak, comedian Billy Procida has been self-isolating with his girlfriend and her other boyfriend. We gave him a call to see how it's going.
The actor, director and film buff gave us 20 movie picks (plus 3 books) to help pass the time.
Body cam footage obtained by The Intercept apparently caught a police officer in Staten Island planting drug paraphernalia inside a car during a traffic stop.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
The push to let college athletes profit from their work has supporters on both the right and the left — and it's gaining momentum.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
From March Madness to Major League Baseball, sporting events have been suspended, postponed, and outright cancelled to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The result for is an indefinite shutdown that has left ESPN facing a vast programming void.
Some of these behaviors seem obvious, but they may not come easily.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
"It takes about 1,500 hours. You're trading time for money."
It's more contagious, more deadly (particularly for older people), and it has a greater potential to overwhelm our health care system.
Since he first was asked about coronavirus in January, Donald Trump's statements have dramatically changed.
People with type A blood are more likely to catch coronavirus and die from it, according to a new study published in Wuhan, China.
A federal crackdown on professors' undisclosed outside activities is achieving what China has long struggled to do: spur Chinese scientists to return home. In this crisis, it's costing the U.S. intellectual firepower.
Scientists have proved one of Charles Darwin's theories of evolution for the first time — nearly 140 years after his death.
The small island nation's large-scale testing strategy includes people who don't have any symptoms.
A senior scientist at a government biomedical research laboratory has been thwarted in his efforts to conduct experiments on possible treatments for the new coronavirus because of the Trump administration's restrictions on research with human fetal tissue.
"Sponges filter plankton and oxygen out of the water by sucking in the water through the outside and discharging the wastewater.. You can see how quickly the dye moves from the outside of the sponge and out through the center exhaust area."
You can let anxiety consume you, or you can feel the fear and also find joy in ordinary life, even now.
Tesla will continue to keep its Fremont, California factory open for production, because it has had "conflicting guidance from different levels of government" over whether it could operate during a shelter-in-place order.
When the police officer realizes he's been filmed, he panics and rushes towards the woman filming.
If you think that by stocking up your pantries you have absolved yourself from the responsibility of preparing for this virus, you are mistaken. This is a crisis like none before.
Working out from home is the new normal, so plenty of us who normally lift weights or do strength classes are having to figure things out on our own this week.
This looks horrible. We're likely going to watch it.
Tech leaders in Silicon Valley are turning to couples counseling to work out their differences. The trend has sparked a new wave of therapists focused specifically on co-founders.
Tour a gallery of presidential portraits, print a 3-D model of a fossil or volunteer to transcribe historical documents.
Kind of a tease for the hawk, though, which saw its catch turn into a puddle of water.