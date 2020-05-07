Our Only Hope Against The Murder Hornet Is The Praying Mantis
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
Annette Edwards breeds some of the largest rabbits in the world.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
It might sound pretty counterintuitive, but it strangely works with certain brands of coffee.
Every word out of these two characters' mouths makes our blood boil.
The majority of Americans are still spending much more of their time at home than before the pandemic. But in some regions of the US people are moving around more than they were in March and April.
"Sometimes the way some of our stuff comes off isn't really about what's on the page. It's what happens in rehearsal or when we're shooting it."
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
Like humans, dog miss going outside too.
Yes, it was done intentionally.
This kind of reverse-engineering from raw binary to easy-to-read code isn't a simple process, but it's an effort that a growing community of hobbyist decompilers is undertaking to unlock the secrets behind some of their favorite games.
There's something soothing about watching a comedian who has been telling the same jokes for decades.
The coronavirus outbreak in New York City became the primary source of infections around the United States, researchers have found.
A clever trick involving a coin and a matchbox that is sure to impress a youngster or potential date.
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
In addition to snow, 75 million people will wake up to below freezing temperatures Saturday. For many cities it will be colder than it was on Christmas Day.
Happiness is this bear living its best life splashing around a tub.
The new documentary tells the weird and surprisingly uplifting story of Biosphere 2.
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.
No income, major medical bills and an unknown end date. The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the fragility of America's safety net.
Apple SVP Craig Federighi talks about the iPad's new cursor and Magic Keyboard.
American mercenaries employed by Silvercorp — founded by ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau — tweeted about an alleged coup, and may have brought Airsoft guns in an apparent effort to topple Nicolás Maduro.
This was so close to turning into a "Final Destination" scene.
Contact-tracing apps have been hailed as a crucial tool in the battle against the coronavirus. But as states rush to release their own home-baked versions, not everything has gone to plan.
A Dominos delivery man got his vehicle stolen by a fast-talking criminal who got pulled over immediately for a lane violation and then miraculously was let go. Fortunately, the car was recovered an hour later.
Maybe you've been tempted by the wave of antibody tests that recently hit the market — but don't think that just because you can buy a test, it will be accurate.
North America's largest single coronavirus outbreak started at Cargill's Alberta meat-packing plant. Take a look within.
While the Trump administration's recommendation ultimately leaves states' fates to governors, most reopening states fail to meet the criteria for a downward trend in reported coronavirus cases.
We know this is not a good idea, but we can't help but marvel at the audacity of this.
I've spent just a couple of days with Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Magic Keyboard, and I'm already impressed.
Despite the direct and personal care that nurses provide, they are not valued as they should be. That's a shame, and maybe even a deadly shame.
If only this guy had stayed home and not made a huge fool of himself.
More than just another billionaire divorce spat, the Bosarge case offers a rare window into the highly secretive world of asset trusts in South Dakota, a state whose highly secretive and protective trust laws have made it a haven for billionaires and wealthy families around the world.
Some businesses, like some people, are "super-spreaders."
Two ways of approximating the ultra-complicated math that governs quark particles have recently come into conflict, leaving physicists unsure what their decades-old theory predicts.
"Damn, those eight years weren't for nothing," the elder Obama daughter says in the Netflix documentary.
The best way to support a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic isn't necessarily to buy all their gift cards.
Nature PBS filmed this enchanting footage of baby hares in the wilderness. A soothing experience to watch.
From making their own toothpaste to foraging locally for edible plants, more and more people are learning to cut the amount of rubbish they throw out. Here's how they do it.
This is actually really impressive.
We live in an age of information overload. So what happens when you unplug your life?
During a COVID-19 briefing on April 19, Cuomo delivered a head-scratching anecdote about his daughter's girlfriend, and it's only made more surreal by comedian Maria DeCotis's interpretation of it here.
Gelatin powder can turn frozen beef into gourmet burgers — or give pan sauces, soups, stews and braises a lip-smacking finish.
Scientific American is the essential guide to the most awe-inspiring advances in science and technology, explaining how they change our understanding of the world and shape our lives.
Beachgoers seem pretty lax about social distancing despite the coronavirus outbreak. Stephen Colbert's writing staff reimagines if they were as relaxed about sharks.
We investigated how impossible this was.
