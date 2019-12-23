A Car Couldn't Move, So This Motorcyclist Gave It A Push In The Right Direction
Help comes from all corners.
Help comes from all corners.
There are so many Airpod knockoffs. YouTuber Unbox Therapy tests all of them out.
YouTuber Tavarish found an abandoned van featured on the MTV show "Pimp My Ride" and discovered with a little love, it still could be revived to its former glory.
Dorothea Taylor drops a sick beat on this Disturbed classic.
After looking through a series of profiles, women attempt to pick men from a lineup based on their dating profiles.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
One man's unlikely journey from servant and prisoner of war to bodybuilding champion — with an epic, trans-continental love story along the way.
Help comes from all corners.
In cities where people are desperate for housing, why are there still empty properties?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
People are purchasing high-end vehicles and registering them in Montana? What is the benefit of doing that?
The long-dominant ideology brought us forever wars, the Great Recession and extreme inequality. Good riddance.
Wary of alarming investors, companies victimized by ransomware attacks often tell the SEC that "malware" or a "security incident" disrupted their operations.
While walking through Três Lagoas, someone noticed something funny about this tree.
A flood could devastate the tourist zone of Waikīkī in Honolulu, but a federal plan to fortify the Ala Wai Canal has met with strong local resistance.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
One of the most coveted awards in the restaurant business, a star can elevate a local-favorite to a must visit global destination overnight.
Black people are dramatically overrepresented among those living on Los Angeles's streets, where the bright future promised to earlier generations has been blunted by the bitter inheritance of racism.
Despite the fame of each singer, few in their time would have believed that their 1977 collaboration on Crosby's TV show would become the beloved cultural artifact it is today.
Save on expensive massages! Get targeted, fast relief after any workout with the Evertone Prosage Deep Tissue Massager. Normally $149, you can get it for $87.20 with code 20SAVE20 at checkout.
Doug DeMuro gives a tour of a behemoth pickup truck that would make Greta Thunberg cry.
Even as brands put more women's-specific shoes on the market, female foot pain persists. The problem, it turns out, is that we aren't sure how to design a safe, comfortable shoe in the first place.
YouTuber Tavarish found an abandoned van featured on the MTV show "Pimp My Ride" and discovered with a little love, it still could be revived to its former glory.
Thursday's debate featured few gotcha moments and many familiar shticks.
A non-comprehensive list of the year's best personal essays — on everything from mental health to relationships, identity, creativity, family and all that makes us human.
Forget about "Rise of Skywalker." This is the good Star Wars movie this year.
A decade after the great recession, our politics are different, but our finances are worse.
For years, we've wondered whether a doctor who received a payment linked to a particular drug prescribed more of that drug. We now have the answer: yes.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
There are so many Airpod knockoffs. YouTuber Unbox Therapy tests all of them out.
This blocky pink book sets out to accomplish a big task: present a visual representation of humans and the art they've created — from the beginning.
Dorothea Taylor drops a sick beat on this Disturbed classic.
The brutality of Fashion Nova's hyperaccelerated production model was always an open secret, but the fashion industry rewards willful avoidance.
In just three years, the Trump administration has diminished the role of science in federal policymaking while halting or disrupting research projects nationwide, marking a transformation of the federal government whose effects, experts say, could reverberate for years.
After looking through a series of profiles, women attempt to pick men from a lineup based on their dating profiles.
The Stylophone is small, stylus operated and takes two seconds to learn to play.
It's 2020 — do you know where your content is?
We're not sure what prompted this action, but we're pretty sure the people on the other side are now pretty thankful there is a glass barrier.
The pathologies that have plagued the left were all on display one October day in 2010.
Ten books that sparked debate, started conversations, and launched movements in the past ten years—and what to read next
She makes a strong case here. She's six and a half and it is her weekend off.
Twenty years after "Galaxy Quest" hit theaters, director Dean Parisot and stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Justin Long look back at capturing lightning in a bottle, and reveal the apology Jeffrey Katzenberg issued over the film's bungled marketing campaign.
Twenty years ago, "Eyes Wide Shut" hit theaters. And it was during the making of Kubrick's racy thriller that Scientology temporarily lost its top ambassador and No. 2: Tom Cruise.
There's so much torque here it shouldn't be allowed.
Deeply conservative, they organize online and outside the Republican Party apparatus, engaging in more explicit versions of the chest-beating seen at the president's rallies.
Three decades ago, two stoner musicians designed a product whose cheap imitations sold into the billions — but today, nobody knows their names.
On rare occasions, pilots will dump fuel in mid-air. Why do they do this?
In 2010, celebrities were beholden to swarms of paparazzi and the ever-present threat of TMZ. A decade later, they're back in control.
In 2010, the future of electric vehicles looked wide open. The terrain was rocky, but fertile; full of opportunity, if you could make it through the technical and consumer crags.
Sometimes all you have to do to devastate your enemy is to use your words.
Video interviews and group texts obtained by The Times show men describing their platoon leader in grim terms.
The sole goal of the YouTube aggregator My '90s TV is recreating the bygone experience of channel-surfing.
YouTuber Destin Sandlin attempts to break into a smart home with just the help of a laser.
Ironic Capitals and strettttchedddd
out words have allowed us to communicate our feelings in writing like never before.
Brace for some (more) hot takes about In-N-Out, barbecue and cast-iron pans.
Rivian's much-hyped electric pickup truck is set to be released sometime next year, and the company is ready to start showing off what it can do.