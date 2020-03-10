Watch A Modified McLaren 720S Go A Quarter-Mile In A Mind-Boggling 8.8 Seconds
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
If a car can go up a 1-mile hill at 15 MPH, how fast must it go down the hill to average 30 MPH over the course of the trip? Don't ask us.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
Dr. Rohin Francis explores how accurately "Contagion" predicted COVID-19.
Or maybe it's just auditioning for a death metal band? Either way, it sounds gnarly.
We're about to have a panic attack just seeing this woman buried face-first in feet of snow, but luckily skier Will Fields stayed calm and was able to rescue his friend.
A cyclist thanked his lucky stars he survived having two motorcycles driving head on in his lane.
Atlas Obscura had a page for something called Moose Boulder — until fan Roger Dickey called us on it.
Joe Biden looks to pull away, while Bernie Sanders tries to halt his momentum with big races in Michigan, Washington state, and four other states.
Hundreds of messages posted on Usenet known as the Markovian Parallax Denigrate continue to flummox internet historians. Here's what we know about them.
I expected the garage to contain a bunch of modern vehicles parked nicely in their designated spots, but what we found was very, very different.
The battery backup Elon Musk built to win a bet has saved South Australia millions of dollars. It's made of Tesla PowerPacks and helps stabilize the local grid.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
Amie Harwick was found strangled and thrown out of her own window on Valentine's Day. When her abusive ex was arrested, advocates were horrified: Could her death have been prevented?
Sucralose — the sweetener in, for one, Splenda — in conjunction with carbohydrates may blunt the body's ability to metabolize sugar appropriately.
Researching his book on final-menu fantasies, the critic Jay Rayner came across an unsettling body of work about the choices of the condemned.
Several kea parrots were trained to associate black tokens with a food reward and orange pegs with none. When they were given a choice from clear jars with different black/orange ratios, the keas picked tokens from the blacker jars.
Parents in Memphis are pulling all the stops in the fight against the coronavirus — including some tactics that medical professionals are likely not recommending.
While campaigning in Michigan, presidential hopeful Joe Biden had a heated exchange with a voter over guns.
Scientists in Hungary claim to have found a new particle that reveals a fifth force of nature.
This is how we all help slow the spread of coronavirus.
This may be the Platonic Ideal of an internet cat video.
The oil price collapse has sent shockwaves through financial markets. But the geopolitical earthquake could reach even farther.
Some people see the prospect of a deadly virus and a 14-day quarantine and run far, far away. Others see the deal of a lifetime.
New York midwife Elizabeth Catlin faces 95 individual felony counts at her upcoming trial. For what? For doing her job: working as a midwife.
Even though depression is a common and debilitating mental illness, the last groundbreaking medication released for it was Prozac, approved in 1987.
Remote Isle au Haut could be a renewable energy model for the rest of the world.
The "Hidden Clone" puzzle completely stumped a bunch of players at the UK Sudoku Grand Prix.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has canceled a rally in downtown Cleveland scheduled for Tuesday night amid concerns about coronavirus.
A philosopher, a medical crisis, and a mystery.
When you hear sirens coming up behind you to respond to the accident in front of you… maybe stay where you are for a bit.
The greatest shooter on the planet was on a hot streak, and basketball would never be the same.
Data specialists say travel times could be cut in half thanks to a new wave of telecommuting.
This YouTuber found a disturbance in the force, er, story structure of the conclusion to the Star Wars sequel trilogy.
How Kumail Nanjiani's went from "Silicon Valley" nerd to Marvel action hero in "The Eternals."
Social distancing is the only way to stop the coronavirus. We must start immediately.
Women need to exercise for longer periods at a lower intensity in order to boost metabolism and optimize aerobic fitness.
A passenger of the Grand Princess cruise ship reveals what it was like to be onboard the coronavirus-stricken vessel.
Last summer, Tyler Haney, the founder and chief executive of Outdoor Voices, appeared to be golden. But behind the scenes, the start-up was cracking.
Don't try this experiment in the Piazza del Duomo.
The American obsession with large homes, a matter of culture, policy, and economics, restricts smaller, more affordable options.
The commander in chief got on the phone with people his government officially wants jailed or dead, Defense Department sources told The Daily Beast.
Basically, a 90 or 91 percent alcohol solution is too powerful in some cases.
The referees felt so bad for the Bucks' DJ Wilson that they felt compelled to chalk off Murray's dunk .
Two months after a ban on private cars took effect on a major San Francisco street, bike and e-scooter ridership is soaring, and bus trips are getting quicker.
After his opponent's bow failed to fire, Sergio Garrido skipped his own shot — but he still went on to win the competition.
In his Netflix stand-up special "Alive From New York" and the indie comedy "Big Time Adolescence," the tabloid "SNL" star gives us two helpings of his troubled, compelling persona. Is his arrested development permanent?
The fear is similar, but the medical reality is not.