What It Would Look Like If A Dude's Brain On Tinder Was A TV Writers' Room
A bro's brain is envisioned as a heated writer's room, where potential ice breakers are debated back-and-forth.
JP Sears demonstrates what life would be like if couples just said it like it is.
Back in 1985, the biggest news of the day in Canada was a young boy's fight to save his massive snow house after the city of Regina declared it unsafe.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
A South African Rooikat vehicle, uh, showed off its maneuverability as it swerved toward a group of spectators.
X - formerly Google X - aims to pursue technological breakthroughs by taking crazy ideas seriously. When will its bets pay off?
Warren gave herself a big jolt, Sanders deflected attacks on his frontrunning campaign and Bloomberg took heat from everyone.
Who said you need musical instruments other than the human voice to create an orchestra?
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
Amazon is deploying its flywheel machine on the entertainment business.
If you're considering building a website or changing careers in 2020, you have plenty of time to learn to code. In fact, we've rounded up some of the top resources to help you learn, and they're all on sale now.
The fieriest moment of Wednesday's debate (and, it seems, any of the recent debates) came when Mike Bloomberg was asked about allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior towards women.
In short, it would up the chances of a contested convention.
A San Francisco-based photographer is facing some legal backlash from the Golden Gate Bridge District over a photo that they claim he took from a restricted area.
"I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I approached it on high alert. I saw the slope fracture 200 feet in front of me and was able to grab ahold of the rocks to keep myself in place."
Founders, companies, and investors are rebelling against the investment banks — and taking matters into their own hands.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Mandarin and English are the most-spoken languages in the world, but the fuller picture is far more complicated and more interesting.
The towering "mansion yacht" was one of the most buzzed-about debuts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last year.
Puff Bar's popularity is surging, but no one knows anything about the mysterious company.
Constance Wu went undercover at a strip club to prepare for her role in "Hustlers" — and made bank.
There are more steps involved in the process than you might think.
In the late 19th century, Richard Henry laid a blueprint for modern conservation in New Zealand — and saved a lot of birds along the way.
In "Dreams," the objective isn't to win a game but to create one. Could it change the industry?
A stunning demonstration of how Depth-Aware Video Frame Interpolation technology can radically improve video playback quality.
Ten years ago, after Bugatti had successfully stunned the world with the world's-fastest car, it set its sights on making a sedan. It almost made it to production, and then everything went completely wrong with the design.
After a long night, these Chicago, Park City, and Brooklyn bartenders give themselves the last pour. Here's what they're drinking.
The promoters promised a machine that printed money and a golden goose. But the BitClub Network collapsed in what may be one of the largest cryptocurrency frauds of all time.
Finland's education system is considered one of the most efficient in the world, with students spending less time in a classroom yet still performing well.
Migrant children are fighting to deport themselves to escape the "temporary" system they've been placed in. But some of them still have family in the United States. Not all of them know.
Unlike other Trumpy young activists, she seems happy to play the fool herself when it suits her aims.
We're gaga for her.
A restaurant chain in Kentucky was about to be robbed when two married police officers out on a date night interceded.
It was the perfect storm: A technology reporter rents a car-share Toyota hybrid that's accessed and unlocked by the renter's smartphone and an onboard modem. Rented in California, no less, which is ground zero for technology.
Oh Window Vista, you really were bad, weren't you?
A leading pipeline operator is accused of using a "frankenpipe" to transport highly volatile liquids.
Patients with catatonia look frozen on the outside. On the inside they feel overwhelmed by fear and anxiety.
The fascinating history behind how little-known video game designer Martin Hollis accidentally created one of the greatest Nintendo 64 games.
Say, you get shot in the stomach. You go to a doctor. The doctor pulls down your pants and starts pumping hydrogen gas up your ass. Then he sets you on fire. Sounds familiar? No? Then you've been going to the wrong doctor.
A mischievous rapscallion in Perth, Australia has a wet and wild time with an excavator. It's unclear if anyone involved had a Class F license.
Sure, he's Han Solo, Indiana Jones and Rick Deckard, but in the 21st century, he's also unmatched in his ability to care as little as humanly possible.
As retailers sell more online, they also end up with more items sent back — creating a long, winding logistical trail that can very easily end up at the city dump.
During a soccer match in Karagümrük, Turkey, a dog rushed the field to the total amusement of the players and fans.
The 10-minute long porn video was allegedly filmed in the Santa Monica Library's Ocean Park Branch during its regular business hours.
Could a new generation of innovative propulsion technologies that harness the power of the wind help the shipping industry clean up its act?
In an alternate reality, Elon Musk saves us from the treachery of Jeff Bezos.
Is the traditional supply chain a modern automaker's worst enemy?
Scientists have released their initial analysis of a meteorite that fell over Europe last September.
Well, that's one way to make an entrance.