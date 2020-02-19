Malamute Does Not Want To Take A Bath And Hilariously Tries To Hide To Escape His Wretched Plight
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
Back in 1985, the biggest news of the day in Canada was a young boy's fight to save his massive snow house after the city of Regina declared it unsafe.
JP Sears demonstrates what life would be like if couples just said it like it is.
A South African Rooikat vehicle, uh, showed off its maneuverability as it swerved toward a group of spectators.
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
It's a love as pure and old as time.
Former mobster Michael Franzese evaluates whether movies were being completely true to life with their depiction of mafia culture.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Patients with catatonia look frozen on the outside. On the inside they feel overwhelmed by fear and anxiety.
The towering "mansion yacht" was one of the most buzzed-about debuts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last year.
Mandarin and English are the most-spoken languages in the world, but the fuller picture is far more complicated and more interesting.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
After a long night, these Chicago, Park City, and Brooklyn bartenders give themselves the last pour. Here's what they're drinking.
Ten years ago, after Bugatti had successfully stunned the world with the world's-fastest car, it set its sights on making a sedan. It almost made it to production, and then everything went completely wrong with the design.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
Unlike other Trumpy young activists, she seems happy to play the fool herself when it suits her aims.
The promoters promised a machine that printed money and a golden goose. But the BitClub Network collapsed in what may be one of the largest cryptocurrency frauds of all time.
A stunning demonstration of how Depth-Aware Video Frame Interpolation technology can radically improve video playback quality.
Finland's education system is considered one of the most efficient in the world, with students spending less time in a classroom yet still performing well.
Say, you get shot in the stomach. You go to a doctor. The doctor pulls down your pants and starts pumping hydrogen gas up your ass. Then he sets you on fire. Sounds familiar? No? Then you've been going to the wrong doctor.
Want to enjoy Naughty Dog's follow-up to "The Last Of Us" in the highest fidelity possible later this year? Grab yourself a PS4 Pro for just $299.99.
Sure, he's Han Solo, Indiana Jones and Rick Deckard, but in the 21st century, he's also unmatched in his ability to care as little as humanly possible.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
We're gaga for her.
As retailers sell more online, they also end up with more items sent back — creating a long, winding logistical trail that can very easily end up at the city dump.
The 10-minute long porn video was allegedly filmed in the Santa Monica Library's Ocean Park Branch during its regular business hours.
Oh Window Vista, you really were bad, weren't you?
Could a new generation of innovative propulsion technologies that harness the power of the wind help the shipping industry clean up its act?
Is the traditional supply chain a modern automaker's worst enemy?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A restaurant chain in Kentucky was about to be robbed when two married police officers out on a date night interceded.
If you're considering building a website or changing careers in 2020, you have plenty of time to learn to code. In fact, we've rounded up some of the top resources to help you learn, and they're all on sale now.
In an alternate reality, Elon Musk saves us from the treachery of Jeff Bezos.
Scientists have released their initial analysis of a meteorite that fell over Europe last September.
"Wait (The Whisper Song)" started as a lark and helped Atlanta cement its spot as hip-hop's center.
JP Sears demonstrates what life would be like if couples just said it like it is.
A mischievous rapscallion in Perth, Australia has a wet and wild time with an excavator. It's unclear if anyone involved had a Class F license.
For decades, scientists have struggled to define the stuff that comprises a quarter of the universe: dark matter. One team hopes to find dark matter by using quantum mechanics.
During a soccer match in Karagümrük, Turkey, a dog rushed the field to the total amusement of the players and fans.
In "deathfic," writers of fan fiction find unexpected comfort in killing off their favorite popular characters.
After you drive a car off the dealership lot, the vehicle tends to immediately lose value but some depreciate much faster than others.
Former mobster Michael Franzese evaluates whether movies were being completely true to life with their depiction of mafia culture.
During a Cosmo magazine shoot that was filmed for the show, editors tried to "extend" the revealing bikinis worn by two of the contestants, and the results look like they were done with MS Paint.
An explosive new theory seeks to solve the mystery of what sank the most famous — and lethal — submarine of the Civil War?
The fascinating history behind how little-known video game designer Martin Hollis accidentally created one of the greatest Nintendo 64 games.
Two candidates who really want to portray the election as a two-way race.
Yodlee, America's largest financial data broker, says the data it sells it is anonymous. A confidential document obtained by Motherboard shows people could be unmasked in the data.
A South African Rooikat vehicle, uh, showed off its maneuverability as it swerved toward a group of spectators.
A typeface from a family of German typefaces once used throughout Germany which are known collectively as Fraktur which in English goes by a different name: blackletter.
Like many of Siberia's homeless, Alexei Vergunov survives freezing night-time temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius by sleeping under an industrial heating pipe for warmth.
This is the most delightful thing you'll watch this week.
How long does a Coronavirus last, and what can be done to get rid of it? Here's what experts are working on, plus the CDC's recommendations for how to protect yourself.
Ethernet is everywhere, tens of thousands of hardware vendors speak and implement it. However almost every ethernet link has one number in common, the MTU (Maximum Transmission Unit.)
Well, that's one way to make an entrance.
Artist Aliza Shvarts collected exam kits from across the country. Now, an exhibition is using them to explore evidence, consent, and the standard of care for assault victims.
ElectionGuard isn't designed to make voting machines safe from hackers. It's meant to make hacking them pointless.
"I'm not sure to this day who wrote my number," explains one unlucky person with their number on the wall.