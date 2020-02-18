Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FAKE KEANU HAS THE RANGE

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Grimes' bizarre Facebook meme, fake Keanu, Jo March giving up, and figuring out who has the range.

LA LA SCAMMED

16 diggs marieclaire.com

She tormented studio executives, actors, makeup artists, security guys, photographers and screenwriters for years — until corporate investigator Nicoletta Kotsianas was put on the case.

WHY THE SQUARE FACE?

1 digg jalopnik.com

These are just quick-and-dirty Photoshops, but they're enough to show me that, weirdly, I kind of like '80s faces on modern cars? There's something about some of these that sort of works, in an odd way.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample