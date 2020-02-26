Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'AT LEAST THE MONSTER IS BEHIND BARS'

nymag.com

As Lawrence Ray, the ex-felon who had moved into a Sarah Lawrence dorm and drew his daughter's friends under his control, faces trial for sex trafficking, extortion, and forced labor, two parents wonder if they'll finally reunite with their children.

REINING IN THE SWAMP

5 diggs bittersoutherner.com

Imagine yourself as a modern-day alligator in central Florida, where 12 acres of wild land is sacrificed to development every hour. This is a story about what happens when the South's creatures no longer have room to move — and about a project aimed at preserving the few corridors that connect what remains of the wild land.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample