Is Washing Rice Really Necessary? Here's A Comprehensive Explainer On Why You Probably Should
Adam Ragusea tackles the culturally-charged issue of whether you should rinse your rice and talks to experts about the benefits.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Adam Ragusea tackles the culturally-charged issue of whether you should rinse your rice and talks to experts about the benefits.
A compositor for Industrial Light and Magic explains the new technology that makes it look like you're in a completely different environment.
Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph) hosts the last presidential debate of the 2020 election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).
Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election came as a shock for many people. Weren't the polls showing Hillary Clinton winning? How can we really trust what pollsters are telling us?
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Popeyes selling a Cajun turkey for Thanksgiving.
The Village People (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to address Donald Trump using their music at his rallies.
A 13-year-old Doberman named Titan has a surprise encounter with a butterfly.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Pornographers developed many early innovations in internet marketing, like pop-up ads and subscriptions. And women were among the most successful entrepreneurs in the business.
The musician's iconic big suit, in Talking Heads' 1984 concert movie, was a way of setting the band apart. In his new show-turned-film, the outfits are a way of bringing performers together.
In New York City, you don't wake up to the sound of a cock crowing, but the clanks and hisses and bangs of heating pipes.
'Tis the time to line up your house with horror movie villains and spread the holiday spirit.
This isn't the 'shrooms trip you took back in college. It's better.
The rollicking song about the souring of the 60s has now spawned a film, a musical and a children's book. Its creator talks about its meaning - and reveals the family deaths underlying it
From a 2018 video shot in Ladakh, India, see for yourself how hard it is to spot snow leopards in the wild.
The stars will all go out, and the expanding cosmos will be no more than a colossal, black and freezing void in which nothing of interest ever happens again. The laws of nature insist upon it. Or do they?
New research dispels some of the myths behind the world's first jet-powered flying wing.
It's called delegating, you see.
Few human structures can change a landscape quite like a dam. We look at the legacies these giant barriers will leave for our descendants.
Being stuck at home during the pandemic has caused many people to repaint their walls. They're seeking out colors like blue and green.
How Clarence Birdseye pioneered the breakthrough that gave us frozen food and revolutionized the way we ate.
The site, where young prehistoric megasharks ate their fill to grow large, is the first ancient shark nursery in the US to be confirmed with fossils.
Adam Ragusea tackles the culturally-charged issue of whether you should rinse your rice and talks to experts about the benefits.
Against the capitalist creeds of scarcity and self-interest, a plan for humanity's shared flourishing is finally coming into view
It's been a staple of American shows for decades, but the collaborative model has proved less appealing in the UK. So what is the reason for the new cultural shift?
Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph) hosts the last presidential debate of the 2020 election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).
In a landmark antitrust complaint, the Justice Department is targeting a secretive partnership that is worth billions of dollars to both companies.
The company's new tech demo could improve everyone's TikTok videos — and hints at the potential for AI to democratize video editing and visual effects.
A compositor for Industrial Light and Magic explains the new technology that makes it look like you're in a completely different environment.
Blink-182 once sang, "Work sucks, I know," but generally, if you play by the rules and do your job, things go smoothly. But there are always exceptions.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended Vice President Mike Pence continuing on the 2020 campaign trail and said they are working on vaccines and other mitigations against the virus.
The Instagram sensation captures strange and compelling locations around the world, and it's now available as a book. Wes Anderson wouldn't have it any other way.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
This guy tries to get some purloined Banksy art appraised and gets some bad news.
How corporations, conservationists and First Nations came together to share the rainforest.
Mumin Tunc came to the US for an education, and thanks to 22ft Academy, he certainly got one — just not the one he expected.
The Village People (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to address Donald Trump using their music at his rallies.
There's a reason for this plague of know-nothings: the bumbler's perpetual amazement exonerates him. Incompetence is less damaging than malice.
Sugar Good and John Thompson discovered there was more than coffee brewing during his early-morning stops at the store she manages in Edmond, Oklahoma. He proposed in the parking lot and they married at the drive-through.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Popeyes selling a Cajun turkey for Thanksgiving.
A shear celebration of the ubiquitous boxy bushes that have defined the British landscape since the Bronze Age.
Patrick (H) Willems does a deep-dive into the filmography of Francis Ford Coppola and the rises and falls in his journey as a filmmaker.
Imagine a permanent homeland for deposed or discarded rulers.
"Y'all aren't tired of these tropes yet?"
Kanye West spoke with Joe Rogan in a lengthy three hour interview — much of it a stream of consciousness from the rapper/presidential candidate — but perhaps his most memorable moment came defending George Lucas's Star Wars prequels.
For some people, a good Halloween costume is less about the horror and more about the sexiness factor. If a sexy Halloween outfit is your thing, here's a hilarious map that shows which sexy outfit is most fitting for the people in each state.
Employees told Rest of World the contractor they work for is taking advantage of an economic crisis.
Also featuring photos of the surviving apartments of the former Soviet Union.
Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election came as a shock for many people. Weren't the polls showing Hillary Clinton winning? How can we really trust what pollsters are telling us?
A completely artificial immune system quickly pumps out much-needed antibodies
Two new histories show how the Nazi concentration camps worked.
Here's video of Rudy Giuliani's appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," available to stream now on Amazon Prime. Responding on Twitter, the former New York City mayor called the clip "a complete fabrication" and said he "was tucking in [his] shirt after taking off the recording equipment."
Many of the perpetrators have been jailed for their crimes. Now a number of survivors and their families claim that officials at Celtic knew about the sexual abuse and did nothing.
With more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day on Friday, experts say the country is hurtling toward an excess of 100,000 or more new infections a day.
The zookeepers at the Nagasaki Biopark in Japan gave the capybaras an early Halloween treat.