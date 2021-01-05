This Interview With Maskless Partygoers In Florida Might Make You Lose Hope For Humanity
"Corona's not fake… but it's a hoax."
In a one-hour phone call on Saturday with Georgia election officials, President Trump still believed that the election result was "faulty" and urged them to find 11,780 votes that would win him the state.
Her husband's set of 302 limited edition beta cards from 1993, which are in perfect condition are a very rare collectable.
A Tesla Model 3 travelled from San Francisco to Los Angeles — and back — with almost no human interaction along the way.
TikTokers are analyzing and breaking down popular films for a generation of Gen-Z kids who weren't around when the classics first dropped.
Is the infamous "poppy-seed defense" a thing or a hoax? YouTuber Trace Dominguez tries to trick an opiate test.
Rio Jongsae Kim is the owner of Kim's Shoe and Bag Repair. In this video he shows the process behind restoring $750 Chanel flats.
It's difficult to fully comprehend the magnitude of 350,000 deaths. Other metrics can be more illuminating.
What the troubled history of telecommuting tells us about its future.
"How hard is it it to do your freaking job?"
In FX's "A Teacher," Nick Robinson plays a teen whose teacher (Kate Mara) begins a sexual relationship with him. The Cut spoke to the Love Simon actor about male survivors, all of those queasy sex scenes, and how Me Too made "A Teacher" possible.
Los Angeles County has been fighting a brutal battle against COVID-19 for weeks now.
CNN's Rosa Flores and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have a contentious exchange over the botched vaccine rollout in the state.
The new public space in midtown Manhattan is supposed to atone for tearing down the original Penn Station. It does nothing of the sort.
The whereabouts of the documents remains a mystery to this day.
Gotta be honest: it doesn't look good.
In basketball — but not in stockpicking — one success really does lead to another.
Blue bodies of water in the United States are turning to jaundiced yellow and even greenish hues.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
How one of publishing's most hyped books became its biggest horror story — and still ended up a best seller.
Law school student David MacMillan was at a grocery store in Washington, DC, when a pharmacist flagged him down and offered to vaccinate him after several first responders scheduled to get the Moderna vaccine had missed their appointments. The vaccine would have otherwise been discarded.
The 1956 Olympic wrestling silver medalist, three-time NCAA wrestling champ and longtime pro wrestler's feats of strengths were as legendary as Paul Bunyan's. Except his were real.
Maybe we've spent a little bit too long playing "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," but this hat-beard combo is looking mighty nice right about now.
Witnesses reported seeing two UFOs above the Hawaiian island of Oahu last Tuesday: the first, a bright blue, oblong form, the second, a smaller white one.
The author of "OD: Naloxone and the Politics of Overdose" examines the history and political sociology of a life-saving drug, and a movement seeking to rewrite the tired plot of overdose scripts.
A close look at a veritable gallery of horrors.
YouTuber Ordinary Things goes off about the ineffectiveness of Apple's "wireless earwax accumulators."
It's relevant to economics, epidemiology, traffic — and the spread of misinformation.
A tale of revenge, missed shots and completely missing the point.
How a common word is reshaping the English language, along with our notions of gender and equality.
The one sure bet from Tuesday's US Senate runoff elections in Georgia is that they will produce a Senate precariously balanced between the two parties, accelerating a fundamental change that is simultaneously making the institution more volatile and more rigid.
Glasses you're not allowed to drink from? Towels you can't touch? Sounds like home.
Substance-abuse centers are shutting and relying on virtual programming, just as more and more people turn to drugs and alcohol.
GOP Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz will vote to contest the Electoral College results, but Tom Cotton and Ben Sasse won't join them.
The Hydraulic Press Channel tests a range of cheap to mid-tier steel axes to see which one's the grittiest.
Low folate has been linked to birth defects, but some practitioners are urging pregnant people to avoid supplements.
Many Walt Disney movies share something curious. Where are the protagonists' biological mothers?
Sterling looks exhausted saying the same things over and over again.
The famed Bond actress is still alive.
Long before anyone knew of SARS-CoV-2, a small band of government and university scientists uncovered a prototypical key that unlocked life-saving immunizations.
A Beverly Hills Courier reporter chronicled the protests on Twitter, describing them as "lots of angry confrontations with customers and a few physical altercations."
One of the world's largest collections of Nazi propaganda is housed at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia; much of it is virulent, and most of it is never seen by the public.
The Alibaba founder, who is personally worth $48.2 billion, has now not been seen in public for at least two months.
Why even bother using a fancy fingerprint lock when you can literally bump it open with a hammer?
BuzzFeed News filed more public records lawsuits during Trump's presidency than any news organization in the country, according to a new analysis.
In his memoir "A Moveable Feast," Ernest Hemingway recalled the time that he and his pal, Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald, talked about their dongs.
A series of Lumiere films were processed by YouTuber Denis Shiryaev using machine learning and the result is spectacular.
The now-defunct Lizard Squad hacking group is back in the news. But this time, it's for reasons far scarier — and dumber — than PlayStation Network hacks.
"By the time the next generation is our age, men will cry buckets, communicate properly and hold hands."
The use of silencers, also known as suppressors, in "John Wick: Chapter 2" is unrealistic, so someone re-dubbed the sound effects to be accurate. And the crowd probably wouldn't completely ignore it.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A Holocaust survivor reflects on what it means to survive the pandemic.
Here's how Titlest makes their signature golf balls: the ProV1.