Can An Average Person Teach Themselves To Shoot 90 Percent At The Free Throw Line?
Only four guys in the NBA shot 90% from the free throw line in 2019. How much hope does that give the rest of us?
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
You might want to check with your legal team before Steve Carell starts riffing.
We could watch this seal do this for hours.
Built using parts sourced from various vehicles, Rich Rebuilds decided to make a Tesla-inspired ATV all by himself.
Réunion Islands is one of the highest-risk locations for shark encounters in the world. Surfing there is illegal except for two netted safe areas. That's where Nelly Guichard — the only woman part of the shark spotting team — works.
Christopher Nolan has mastered the crosscutting editing technique more than any other filmmaker.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
This might be the wildest story you hear all day: reports of a mystery person in a jetpack flying high above Los Angeles — and right in the path of incoming jets at LAX.
After its appearance in 'The Italian Job,' the Lamborghini Miura gained superstar status across the car world.
Movies are slowly trickling back into theaters, but a far safer option is to pick up one of September's new books instead. And it's going to be a ridiculously bountiful month.
An ex-boyfriend's run-ins with the law entangled her even as she tried to move on. Interviews, documents and jailhouse recordings help explain how she landed in the middle of a deadly drug raid.
How could one of Europe's most developed countries go without a government for 620 days?
The US is betting it will win the race for a coronavirus vaccine without any help from foreign countries.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" hit shelves, but we haven't given up the grind. We're being treated to a proper modernization of this beloved series later this week, and it looks terrific.
Rory Reid reviews the 2020 Ferrari Roma, "a car designed for people who don't necessarily like Ferraris." That is, if you've got $225,000 to spare.
Blood has been considered a viable treatment for infectious disease for over a century, but it has rarely proven to be the best solution.
COVID naysayers have cherrypicked a new piece of data to bolster their claims. This thinking isn't just morally repugnant—it's also a flat-out misunderstanding of the statistics.
Shirley Curry, 84, has cultivated a following on YouTube with her charming videos of journeys through The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
Liam Kyle Sullivan returned from a long YouTube hiatus to promote the importance of masks as his shoe-loving Kelly character.
Non-Americans of Reddit weighed in on r/AskReddit with their genuine reaction to what's going on in America.
Technology gave us the dream of a cocooned future. Now we're living it.
Five years ago, both diners and restaurant workers pushed back against efforts to go tip-free, even as big-name players like Danny Meyer made it core to their businesses. Has the pandemic changed their attitudes?
Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast has moved over to Spotify, and fans have noticed that a number of old episodes are missing from the platform.
Tasty producer Alvin Zhou experimented with a variety of ingredients and compared three different chocolate cake recipes with over 20 ingredients: from minimal to maximal.
The acclaimed novelist lost her beloved husband—the father of her children—as COVID-19 swept across the country. She writes through their story, and her grief.
A model car restorationist worked their magic on this destroyed old toy car and the results are spectacular.
Tenants on rent strike in Bushwick have made an interesting discovery: their landlord might owe them thousands of dollars in back rent and rent-stabilized leases.
Video of an alleged gang rape in Egypt was so widely shared that it had a name: "The Fairmont Incident." So why wasn't anyone charged?
Alexis Gay channels the feelings of every New Yorker that ends up moving to the city by the bay.
Year-over-year median prices of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments across the top five rental markets went down, while median prices in smaller cities went up.
Building an equitable restaurant — a place where all workers are paid fairly, have benefits and can work in an anti-discriminatory environment — is going to take a near-total undoing of the way most restaurants are run.
Drew Gooden explains why the laugh track is going out of style with the changing attitudes of TV watchers.
The Kremlin's foes have a much higher chance of succumbing to rare poisons than the general population. Why? Who poisoned Alexei Navalny? And what does it mean for Russia?
Despite what cable news is saying every day, a mass migration to the suburbs isn't happening.
As headlines trumpet the alleged exodus of New Yorkers fleeing the Big Apple, comedian Ronnie Lordi made a supercut of Leonardo DiCaprio movies to explain why he ain't leaving.
A new book argues that the threat of secession has never left American politics.
The TraffickingHub campaign has convinced millions of people that one of the largest porn platforms needs to go.
The backlash to Tyra Banks' iconic reality show is growing louder — but don't confuse criticism for cancellation.
A decade ago, the star's music was ubiquitous. Today, it's niche. How did a genre defined by popularity become unpopular?
Yes, but it's risky to procrastinate.
Out in Umeå, Sweden, two friends wanted to take a ride on their jet ski. But like everything else in 2020, the universe said not so fast.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
I knew when I took this job it would come with online and offline slings and arrows.
"The Voice In Your Head," is a surreal comedy about an oﬃce worker who has resigned to spending every waking hour tortured by the negative voice constantly upending his day. But is the voice just a voice, or something bigger?
This week sees just over 20 games coming to Nintendo's platform — "Lair of the Clockwork God" seems to be the highlight, and "Spinch" looks intriguing.
A growing body of research is raising concerns about the cardiac consequences of the coronavirus.
