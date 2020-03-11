A Disease Expert Debunks The Worst Myths About The Coronavirus And Gives Some Straightforward Tips For Avoiding It
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, disease expert at Exeter Medical School, answers the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, disease expert at Exeter Medical School, answers the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.
If a car can go up a 1-mile hill at 15 MPH, how fast must it go down the hill to average 30 MPH over the course of the trip? Don't ask us.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
Dr. Rohin Francis explores how accurately "Contagion" predicted COVID-19.
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
A cyclist thanked his lucky stars he survived having two motorcycles driving head on in his lane.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The fact is, despite four decades of evolving technology, video conferencing is a sort of low-level magic that still konks out half the time. Here's why.
"Video game history doesn't know how to make sense of her except to single her out."
There's "reality TV" and then there's "the Bachelor's parents telling him and the woman he chose that their relationship is doomed in front of a live studio audience."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
While this is some seriously rotten luck for the scooterist, at least the oxygen tank hit his scooter rather than his body.
Earlier this month, Weinstein was convicted of two of five charges against him: criminal sexual assault for an attack in 2006 on former "Project Runway" production assistant Mimi Haley, and third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on aspiring actress Jessica Mann.
Most signs are rectangular. Others are round. But an octagon? You almost never see those. How'd this happen?
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, disease expert at Exeter Medical School, answers the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.
Honestly, she deserves the sleep. Let her have this.
China, Italy and other regions have placed aggressive controls on freedom of movement to curb outbreaks. what role transportation plays in spreading the disease in modern megacities? Can these measures be effective?
A dramatic crash happened at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. Fortunately, injuries were minor.
The legend of Gus Weiss, hero of the Cold War, ends 11 stories below the balcony of his condo at the Watergate complex in Washington, DC, on November 25, 2003. A broken corpse on the sidewalk.
Atlas Obscura had a page for something called Moose Boulder — until fan Roger Dickey called us on it.
It's Women's History Month, so it's a good time to reflect on the most pressing issues and important achievements of women in every corner of the map.
"The Daily Show" went back and found the 64 best words President Donald Trump has ever uttered.
Save big on Microsoft products when you buy factory-recertified.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
Coronavirus is totally new to us, and there are still a lot of questions to answer. At what point should you go to a clinic or ask for testing? When do you need to self-quarantine, and for how long? Who needs to be in a hospital, and who can ride things out at home?
The recent stock market sell-off is especially scary when you have no idea what you're doing.
Hundreds of messages posted on Usenet known as the Markovian Parallax Denigrate continue to flummox internet historians. Here's what we know about them.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
The Angels' 25-year-old superstar can finally resume his quest to dominate the game from the mound and the batter's box.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Jesko Absolut is the "fastest car in the world" — theoretically. It just needs to find a strip of pavement long enough to actually hit top speed.
The former vice president handily defeated Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in Michigan's primary — where Sanders won in 2016 — as well as Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri.
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the entertainment business into an unprecedented crisis.
Turns out, the Escobar Fold is just a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker — and that's not even the strangest part.
I expected the garage to contain a bunch of modern vehicles parked nicely in their designated spots, but what we found was very, very different.
YouTuber Azerrz demonstrates his knack for imitating celebrities while rapping "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Want to know what it's like to manage the world's most dangerous weapons? Ask these women who have their hands on the launch buttons of all of the United States' nuclear weapons.
A valuable piece of art was almost lost, until someone with a sharp eye found it at a thrift store on the Outer Banks late last year.
While campaigning in Michigan, presidential hopeful Joe Biden had a heated exchange with a voter over guns.
A California-based experiment in universal basic income considers the mundane, and potentially transformative, power of a little extra cash.
The internet's most maligned so-called logical fallacy is actually a pretty useful way to reason.
Researching his book on final-menu fantasies, the critic Jay Rayner came across an unsettling body of work about the choices of the condemned.
The battery backup Elon Musk built to win a bet has saved South Australia millions of dollars. It's made of Tesla PowerPacks and helps stabilize the local grid.
This may be the Platonic Ideal of an internet cat video.
A shopper in Sydney, Australia caught panic-stricken shoppers completely empty a toilet paper pallet "in about 60 seconds."
Parents in Memphis are pulling all the stops in the fight against the coronavirus — including some tactics that medical professionals are likely not recommending.
Sucralose — the sweetener in, for one, Splenda — in conjunction with carbohydrates may blunt the body's ability to metabolize sugar appropriately.
Amie Harwick was found strangled and thrown out of her own window on Valentine's Day. When her abusive ex was arrested, advocates were horrified: Could her death have been prevented?
Several kea parrots were trained to associate black tokens with a food reward and orange pegs with none. When they were given a choice from clear jars with different black/orange ratios, the keas picked tokens from the blacker jars.
This is how we all help slow the spread of coronavirus.
A cyclist thanked his lucky stars he survived having two motorcycles driving head on in his lane.
Scientists in Hungary claim to have found a new particle that reveals a fifth force of nature.
If a car can go up a 1-mile hill at 15 MPH, how fast must it go down the hill to average 30 MPH over the course of the trip? Don't ask us.
Even though depression is a common and debilitating mental illness, the last groundbreaking medication released for it was Prozac, approved in 1987.
The oil price collapse has sent shockwaves through financial markets. But the geopolitical earthquake could reach even farther.
When you hear sirens coming up behind you to respond to the accident in front of you… maybe stay where you are for a bit.