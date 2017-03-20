'Hi Stranger' Is A Weird, Relaxing And Life-Affirming Video You Need To Watch Right This Second
Stressed out? Having a bit of a grumpy day? That's okay. You're good. You're going to be good and fine.
Stressed out? Having a bit of a grumpy day? That's okay. You're good. You're going to be good and fine.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Stressed out? Having a bit of a grumpy day? That's okay. You're good. You're going to be good and fine. (From 2017)
The congressman elect spoke with Semafor about his business dealings and how he funded his campaign.
She makes a strong case here. She's six and a half and it is her weekend off. (From 2019)
Why some mathematicians argue the economy is designed to create a few super rich people — unless we stop it.
Many experts recommend that you don't take at-home tests for genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's disease.
A filmmaker put together a sequence of more than 2,000 types of leaves that were collected while working on the short film "LeafPresser."
Planet Earth's population reached eight billion in November this year. Here's what that looks like.
Need a gift, but don't have time for it to ship across the country? These are some smart options for procrastinators.
Machang Music & Pictures has been specializing in all things vinyl records for over half a century. This BTS look, from All Process of World, details the ins and outs of the business.
The format can be lovely — or horrible.
Where better to look than the stars for inspiration?
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Some people hate them, while others love them. Here's why kerbs, or the slightly raised track edges, are a polarizing debate in motorsport and F1.
Here are some of the best responses to Greta's top-tier take-down of the worst guy on the internet.
From the spawning of Marvel's cinematic universe to the global proliferation of streaming — was 2007 the last great movie year or the greatest of all time?
These powerful photos captured the biggest news stories in a tumultuous year, from war in Ukraine to the fall of Roe v. Wade.
James Cameron's sequel has changed the game once again. But with reportedly difficult working conditions for VFX artists generally, where will visual effects go now?
A building, at 161 Maiden lane, in Manhattan, has been mired in controversy since day one, and now it stands unfinished and leaning slightly towards north as a result.
John Cena has been following local journalists across the country from his official Twitter account. No one knows why.
These are the most common changes Americans are planning to make in 2023.
We share our favorite Amazon picks with you every single day, but these are picks chosen by other Digg readers.
DeMuro explains why the G-Wagon costs more than a quarter-billion dollars, and reveals the intricate details that make it one of the world's most coveted vehicles.
The Tennessee city has one of the richest cultural legacies in the US. But for its new generation of creatives, this can be both a blessing and a curse.
Rest easy knowing that your home is under the careful eye of Cove. It's simple to set up, affordable to maintain and offers peace of mind.
Sumo wrestler Konishiki Yasokichi rates eight sumo scenes in movies and TV shows for accuracy.
This year's seemingly most incessant discourse was about the privileged relatives of the rich and famous. But which babies rose above — or sunk below — that pricy pack?
Those behind the making of "M3GAN" tell us what to expect from the movie, in theaters January 6, 2023.
Creators of color have spoken out about inequality in the influencer industry for years. But disparity in PR lists recently sparked debate on TikTok.
From Marilyn and Cher to Rihanna, these are the landmark looks in barely-there dressing.
The story of a Buffalo woman who saved a disabled man's life after she found him lost in the winter storm will restore your faith in humanity.
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
Trump opened the door — and now every grifter and two-bit criminal sees job security in pandering to the GOP base.
Reeves was caught on camera in between conversation and still had time to commit to the bit.
From Bella Hadid's spray-on dress to Heidi Klum's turn as worm, the year in fashion would blow the head off a Victorian child.
For Andrei Soldatov and his friends, February 24 marked the end of Russia as they knew it.
After a bear cub "re-adjusted" this trail camera, the new angle captured the numerous animals in the vicinity in full focus.
"How do I correct this once and for all?"
"I've been a vegan since I was a teenager — not for health or environmental reasons, but because animals are sentient beings. And I want to be honest about that."
Joe Navarro, former FBI agent and body language expert, answers questions about body language, intentions and more.
Inoculations are despised by children and adults alike for the "ouch" factor. What if we could innovate past that?
Tired of soggy noodles? With good ol' Al in your pot, you'll always end up with the perfect pasta.
Dan Formosa, design and usability guru, deconstructs why a particular reusable cutlery set is completely useless while rating a bunch of kitchen gadgets.
Sobriety coach and author Simon Chapple guides you through some early, achievable steps to take if you want 2023 to feature a different relationship with alcohol.
"My adrenaline carried me through the parking lot confrontation, my errand and back home before I collapsed."
We're not quite sure what kind of waterpark allows two people to go down a slide together, but more waterparks should say "screw it" and allow it, because this looks awesome. (From 2018)
Astronaut Drew Feustel spent 197 days on the International Space Station before landing back on Earth on October 4. On October 5, Feustel took a little test to see if he could walk in a straight line with his eyes closed. (From 2018)
From Ned Fulmer coming clean about his "consensual workplace relationship" to Tristan Thompson admitting he fathered a whole baby while engaged to Khloé, we witnessed a lot of clown behavior in 2022.