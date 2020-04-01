How Do You Trim The Hedge During Quarantine? With A Lawnmower And Mini-Digger, Of Course
"As we were quarantined during the pandemic me and my father started making things to keep ourselves entertained."
You wouldn't get this from any other guy.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
An overview of the security issues surrounding the popular remote conferencing service.
A poor squirrel got caught on a spinning bird feeder as a homeowner watched in glee.
Pil Cappelen Smith and Anders Cappelen deliver books wearing full hazmat suits.
James Cai's case was completely new to his doctors. When he grew severely ill, he tapped a network of Chinese and Chinese-American medical colleagues who helped save his life.
The coronavirus pandemic spells disaster for summer blockbuster season and the industry that depend on it.
Gabriel Villanueva's surreal comedy about a dancing pandemic.
The writer and showrunner breaks down the science behind Ron Swanson, Leslie Knope, and your "Office" favorites.
Millennials were told we could be anything, so Lizet Ocampo became a potato.
She has been suffering from Alzheimer's for the past 10 years, but on her 66th wedding anniversary, she was able to remember who her husband was.
From the '60s to modern day, check out a Photorealism art archive curated by Google.
In his new book, investigative journalist Frank Smyth explores the group's rise to favor, particularly under the Trump administration.
James Cameron wanted the music of the Na'vi people in "Avatar" to sound like nothing anyone have ever heard before. Unfortunately for the film composers, they accomplished the job all too well.
Using video games, scientists show it has to do with the environment and network of prey available.
Snapshots from four nations struggling to limit deaths faster than the United States and other wealthy countries.
In reality, physicists know about many states of matter — the number is likely in the thousands. And they keep finding new ones. There are probably millions of potential states to find.
"The Office" co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chat about the "Valentine's Day" episode in season 2 of the show.
Bread was a staple in people's diets then — especially in the lives of poorer people — and here's how it was made.
In two years, the reality TV star has become a force in criminal justice, all while continuing to sell body-sculpting undergarments and plugging diet products on Instagram.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
When farmers reduce tilling, plant cover crops and speckle their steads with livestock and trees, they're helping fight climate change and bolstering their bottom lines.
Across six seasons and two networks, the terrifically funny comedy took on nearly every genre and pop culture trope.
Our collection of disparate and competing public and private companies were never going to be able to handle a pandemic.
Should the human population disappear tomorrow, what might future archaeologists find of the food we eat? And, most importantly, would any of it still be edible?
Jake Enyeart, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, was out for a run when he couldn't help but make a recurring observation on recycling day.
Here's our guide to what symptoms you should look out for, and how to respond if you've been exposed.
The inside world of Irish traveler children, a testosterone-fueled pool hall in Chicago and more best photos of the week.
As we consider the different routes through which COVID-19 spreads, information like this is scary but vital.
No, the coronavirus is not an "equalizer." Black people are being infected and dying at higher rates. Here's what Milwaukee is doing about it — and why governments need to start releasing data on the race of COVID-19 patients.
From the Oval Office to the CDC, political and institutional failures cascaded through the system and opportunities to mitigate the pandemic were lost.
JP and Amber demonstrate the best ways to destroy your relationship while being sheltered in place.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
In a conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.
Zoom, the videoconferencing app, has become a target for harassment and abuse coordinated in private off-platform chats.
The pandemic has hit Germany hard, with more than 91,000 people infected. But the percentage of fatal cases has been remarkably low compared to those in many neighboring countries.
Covering 121 questions (or 28, if you're in a rush) and 400 characters, this test isn't your regular BuzzFeed personality quiz.
The last time New York was the center of a catastrophe, America rallied behind it. The nation's reaction to its coronavirus outbreak is a different story.
In a recent episode of PBS's "Antiques Roadshow," Kanye West's cousin's husband brought in a trove of works the rapper made as a teen. The appraiser gave a very interesting analysis of the art.
Past public health crises inspired innovations in infrastructure, education, fundraising and civic debate
The food show presenter presents his "fast and foolproof method for cooking rice in a hurry."
Rebecca Helm, a biology professor at the University of North Carolina Asheville who specializes in jellyfish, put together an eye-popping Twitter thread of real world animals that she deemed "should be Pokemon."
"We're in an almost apocalyptic crisis, which requires cutting through the bullsh*t."
In this hilarious coronavirus-inspired parody by Sharon Luxenburg, Belle carelessly leaves her little town susceptible to infection.
A West Bend farm says it was told to start dumping tens of thousands of gallons of milk per day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The greatest error that geopolitical analysts can make may be believing that the crisis will be over in three to four months.
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.