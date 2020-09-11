Guy Tests Out Just How Effective A Real Invisibility Shield Is
The usage of an invisibility shield is probably the closest we'll ever get to seeing magic happen, but can a real-life invisibility shield really cloak us?
What happens when you do sign language for the most NSFW song in the English language?
San Francisco's orange world set to Blade Runner 2049 music is a little too on the nose.
Joe Wells explains the differences between himself and his non-autistic brother.
To celebrate Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 for the Playstation 4, The Hacksmith built a self-kick flipping skateboard.
Ask not what your country can do to you.
Here's why wearing masks work much better at halting disease transmissions than we'd expect.
The University of South Carolina started with a tidy coronavirus tracking dashboard and a few manageable cases. Then things started to unravel.
Evaluated on such criteria as advancement in design, efficiency and safety, here are all the cars that have been named Car of the Year by Motor Trend magazine.
The most important video about pooping that you'll watch today.
There are hundreds, if not thousands of apps for drinking water reminders. According to doctors, though, you're probably hydrating just fine.
Do you remember this photograph? In the United States, people have taken pains to banish it from the record of September 11, 2001. The story behind it, though, and the search for the man pictured in it, are our most intimate connection to the horror of that day.
Alton Walker had a stunning realization that his dog just oozed soul.
The coronavirus pandemic shows how important it is to get the internet to everyone in America. Here's what it would take to do it.
For millennia, mathematicians have wondered whether odd perfect numbers exist, establishing an extraordinary list of restrictions for the hypothetical objects.
YouTuber built a 2D version of the greedy cup siphon in our washing machines, and it's engrossing to behold.
Here's a simulation of what would happen if 15,000 nuclear warheads went off in space.
A family in North Carolina is weathering two tragedies after a husband and wife died just minutes apart from each other following a month-long battle with the novel coronavirus.
This week, we've got Airbnb won't refund me for the Satanic house I stayed in, One Gotta Go, gender reveal parties, "once said" and summer fun.
You know that clip of Steve Carell from "The Office" where he's shouting "No, God! No, God, please no! No! No! Nooooooooo!" That's how I feel about Amazon's announcement that it's adding a new service to Alexa for landlords.
We're not awwwwing, you're awwwwing.
The men said Assistant Chief Christopher McCormack touched them inappropriately during searches or ordered others to do so. Eighty-six NYPD leaders have at least one credible misconduct allegation on file. McCormack has the most.
Fukushima was forever changed by one of the world's biggest nuclear disasters nearly a decade ago. The Japanese government has poured billions of dollars into recovery efforts. But what does recovery really mean? The answer is a combination of resilience, reinvention and regret.
Here's a look at how moviemaking is different when you're making a movie with no budget, an indie budget and an industry budget.
In light of a study that surveilled female surgeons' social feeds, women in medicine reflect on being dismissed for their looks.
In the 1990s, Microsoft wore its disdain for antitrust on its sleeve. Now, not so much.
Shawn Woods attempts to tackle an aggressive yellow jacket nest with a spoon.
Daisy Ridley's comments about the latest "Star Wars" film were just the latest in a long line of them dredging up a movie we'd like to move past.
For the past two decades, Disney has been hitting us over the heads with live-action remakes of their most beloved animated classics. But how do the IMDb ratings of the remakes fare against those of the original movies?
One of the most consumed drugs in the US — and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide — could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, new evidence suggests.
The moving fight to get health benefits for 9/11 first responders is now an upcoming documentary.
Here's why price gouging is so common in our healthcare insurance industry.
For years, no one knew why dozens of battered wooden "ghost boats" — often along with corpses of North Korean fishermen whose starved bodies were reduced to skeletons — were routinely washing ashore along the coast of Japan.
How did Canada end up becoming such a car-centric country?
With stormchasing tours more popular than ever, our writer set out to discover why this risky pastime is once again taking off.
"I don't think anybody can record a song that bad and make it sound good. It had to sound amateurish like that."
Is there anything more awesome than little Lego men being sucked down a vortex?
Parents thought Donor 9623 was a genius who spoke four languages, not a college dropout with a criminal record.
Nintendo's lovable puffy character is pretty evil if you really think about it.
In theory, it's good to hide behind a door. You just have to pick the specific door wisely.
Officially, 42 have died of COVID-19, according to the World Trade Center Health Program. But advocates, lawyers — and WTC Health Program officials — say the actual toll is likely much greater.
Don't underestimate the gravity of the situation.
In September 2019, Lori Vallow's two children, Tylee and JJ, went missing in Idaho. Their remains have since been found, and Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing felony conspiracy charges.
Little did they know when they arrived that their presence would spark national rumors that far-left activists were starting fires across the West Coast.
Alan Green staged a fake play in front of Shakespeare's gravestone to pull off one of the most daring heists in literary history.
We know that caffeine helps a person stay awake, but there are a few surprising ways that caffeine affects the quantity and quality of your sleep.
Rio Tinto announced the resignation of its CEO and two top lieutenants Friday over the mining giant's destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.
This is one situation you don't want to be stuck in.
Nearly 13 years after my sister's death, a reluctant Sunday visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum, where public spectacle and private grief have a permanent home together.
