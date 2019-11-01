Guy Tries His Best To Cook On A Boat In Heavy Seas And, Boy, Is It Not Easy
Guess things get tricky in the kitchen when you're listing at like 30°.
Guess things get tricky in the kitchen when you're listing at like 30°.
How to open a can from the inside out without touching the tab.
A shell shiner and some factory workers were left with nothing as Rosie edged them all out.
Kristen Stewart and Beck Bennett just can't fathom why Aidy Bryant would make this decision.
Daniel Graham explains the moment he handed out bread to a homeless man while dressed as Jesus.
BoingBoing's Rob Beschizza made a mashup up of the film's intro with contemporary footage of Los Angeles.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
And start raising kind ones.
Now this, this is a dress to remember.
The 26.2-mile course takes some 50,000 runners through all five boroughs. They see a little bit of everything along the way.
Guess things get tricky in the kitchen when you're listing at like 30°.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Finding out your Myers-Briggs or something similar may seem silly, but there are surprising benefits to taking these assessments.
This survival guide covers every-darn-thing you need to know about surviving in a galaxy far, far away.
Statistics shows that there is an optimal stopping time in terms of dating and finding a partner. YouTuber The Action Lab sets out to test whether that theory really works.
Does the fact that retailers face little competition when selling extended warranties give them unchecked power to influence consumer behavior?
What happens to society when information ceases to be scarce?
The real life con man, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in "Catch Me If You Can," explains how he gained the confidence of his marks.
Quito's population has grown almost tenfold. Now two ambitious transportation projects aim to transform the city, for residents and visitors.
"I wrote this book because I was looking for something that didn't exist," Carmen Maria Machado says of her new memoir "In the Dream House."
Read more in less time with SumizeIt! This book summary service condenses books from all sorts of genres into easily digestible text or audio summaries. Get a lifetime subscription for 80 percent off at just $19.
In a country where homophobia is rife, the LGBTQ community has sought solace in online spaces — but even these have been infiltrated.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
Kristen Stewart and Jimmy Fallon have a very excruciating experience playing Virtual Reality Pictionary.
Her whole life was controlled by her violent partner until she stabbed him to death. Now her lawyers are challenging her murder conviction.
The droning sound of tires rolling and engine vibrations are sleep's best friend.
Body cameras were supposed to fix a broken system. What happened?
And how that world is dominated by two companies — Christie's and Sotheby's.
With her new NBC talk show, "A Little Late With Lilly Singh," the 31-year-old Canadian YouTuber is changing the face of late night.
Your Macallan 12 can come with you in style.
Scientists assembled a 1,500-year history of big storm activity by retrieving sediment from the island country's submarine caverns.
We all love candy in moderation, but what would happen to your body if you made it your sole meal?
After Rep. Katie Hill resigned amidst a revenge porn scandal, Nancy Pelosi implied it was partially her fault.
Why don't we all have this attitude about a light rain?
Pretending to be black on social media, even without the face paint, is a form of blackface.
It's called the Shopper Chopper, and we can see why.
Life expectancy for American men dropped for a third consecutive year, with the National Center for Health Statistics citing an increase in so-called "deaths of despair," such as the rise in drug overdose deaths.
After the horror of ISIS captivity, tens of thousands of Iraqis, many of them children, are in a mental-health crisis unlike any in the world.
A curious cat starts a conversation with a toddler.
Alejandra Barrera, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, was detained in Cibola County, where she was denied parole five times.
"A lot of people think selling cannabis is really easy. It takes a lot of focus when you're working with stoned people."
Bill Gates observes the huge carbon footprint with building new skyscrapers and how we can reduce the environmental impact.
A strike team of specially trained researchers drive a highly sophisticated truck into the literal line of fire. Their mission: unravel the extreme complexities of wildfire.
Kristen Stewart and Beck Bennett just can't fathom why Aidy Bryant would make this decision.
There have been environmental threats from industrial plants all along the Mississippi River for decades. Now even more are moving in.
Hannah Howard considers tradition, identity, and love as she navigates the decision whether to keep her name after her wedding.
Researcher Anne Pringle explains how a slime mold with no brain can make logical decisions.
Researchers endured bitter winds to collect some ancient ice that could actually tell us a lot about climate patterns.
There's no better adrenaline rush than the kind that happens after you cancel plans last-minute. Here are some excuses you can use.
How to open a can from the inside out without touching the tab.
From "Hercules in New York" to "Terminator: Dark Fate," we ranked them all.
Rudy Giuliani's transformation has a simple source: the convergence of money and power.
A shell shiner and some factory workers were left with nothing as Rosie edged them all out.
Butternut squash? Zucchini? Pumpkin spice? Which will best help my insides recover from all that candy corn?
America loves a story about capture and escape. Asylums provide a tantalizing setting.
BoingBoing's Rob Beschizza made a mashup up of the film's intro with contemporary footage of Los Angeles.
With competition from the paper towel, napkins are fighting to survive.