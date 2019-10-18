Golf Instructor Delivers Hilarious Analysis Of A 2-Year-Old's Golf Swing
Sadly, this toddler has better form than most of us out there.
Sadly, this toddler has better form than most of us out there.
German mountain biker Johannes Fischbach wanted to set a world record for a mountain bike jump at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany. It didn't quite work out.
Sadly, this toddler has better form than most of us out there.
And there's something more sinister about his resurrection than what meets the eye. 'Bloodshot' premieres in theaters on February 21, 2020.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
In addition to literally dropping his pants in front of the audience at the Tonight Show, Baldwin also talks about how he was 'Jedi mind tricked' into reprising his role as Donald Trump for SNL.
And oh boy, it is a journey.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Ever dreamed of making your commute inÂ an IndyCar? Gary Cheney made it happen.
Last year, Bryan Goldberg revealed big plans for his relaunch of Gawker, then postponed it indefinitely while laying off the whole staff. Now, there's serious talk of reviving it yet again. Here's what happened behind the scenes.
The fire has grown extremely quickly, expanding from one acre to thirty in less than an hour.
They say you have to be on your toes when you work. We're guessing this is one of the reasons why.
A comic artist's take on what the future of transportation might really feel like.
If you've ever gone car shopping, you know dealers will pull out of the air any number of bonkers excuses not to disclose their pricing.
'I filmed this video at a friend's bucks party about a year ago. We had all gone down individually and I suggested we all go down together. We had no idea about what was about to transpire. The end result was one of our friends hurt his neck for about 3 months and I hurt my ankle for a couple of months.'
A ranking of every segment from the Treehouse of Horror Halloween episodes of the animated comedy series, from worst to best. Buckle up.
A new book challenges one of our most persistent illusions — that meritocracy is possible, or even makes any sense.
Sadly, this toddler has better form than most of us out there.
German mountain biker Johannes Fischbach wanted to set a world record for a mountain bike jump at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany. It didn't quite work out.
A less error-prone DNA editing method could correct many more harmful mutations than was previously possible.
Make your dentist happy by brushing smarter and better! The AquaSonic features a 40,000 VPN motor that blasts away 10x more plaque than a regular brush. Get the brush, travel case, and 8 heads for $39.99 today.
The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork made the play even more spectacular.
The Kindle Paperwhite is a fantastic device for heavy readers. It's waterproof, includes a built-in light, and weighs only 6.4 ounces. Best of all, the 32GB model is on sale for just $114.99.
The Colorado River serves over 35 million Americans before reaching Mexico — but it is dammed at the border, leaving locals on the other side with a dry delta
Three workers were killed when the Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans collapsed on October 12. The demolition of the two construction cranes at the site last weekend, however, do not go entirely as planned, as one of the cranes was still left hanging precariously over the building after the explosion.
'Annexit,' as some call it, appears to be part of a global trend towards separation. The effort follows in the wake of other Southern U.S. separation movements in racially fraught communities like Stockbridge, Georgia, and Baton Rouge, LA.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
Murder, white supremacist cults, masked cops, and raining squid — we walk through the series premiere of HBO's new 'Watchmen' show.
A brief history of milk being sold in bags, and why the US hasn't adopted the practice.
By all rights and the laws of physics, Alex Marquez should have ended up sprawled on the pavement here. But he wasn't having it.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Our brains don't all work the same way. One New York-based software company sees that as a competitive advantage.
The world's most expensive cardigan is locked in a gun safe in rural Pennsylvania. But its journey started 60 years ago.
We're not sure how well we'll be able to pull this off in real life, but this is a beautiful hack to watch.
Amazon's marketplace has become home to millions of sellers, making it hard for the company to prevent the sale of expired food.
The nine-line BASIC program was hidden in the run-out groove of a Prodigal record for 35 years until a YouTuber uncovered it over the weekend.
And there's something more sinister about his resurrection than what meets the eye. 'Bloodshot' premieres in theaters on February 21, 2020.
The elitism that ensured Conde Nast's long reign over taste has lately also brought about the company's precipitous decline.
A Swedish engineer's umbrage at a traffic ticket has led to a six-year legal fight and now a global change in the speed with which traffic light signals are timed.
From the sound of the Stooges to his raw, norm-shattering displays of masculinity, Iggy Pop has been a cultural pioneer for a generation. Now he's back with a new album — and the same naked energy that's become his trademark.
Millions of people are unaware that they have had a silent myocardial infarction and are at risk of having another attack that could cause severe damage or death.
Coleman heads up a new cast that includes Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the new season of 'The Crown.' Season 3 debuts on Netflix on November 17.
The weirdly satisfying genre of music has eluded our definitions for years — but you always know it when you hear it.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
Why so many directors want to work with Hollywood's most unconventional lead.
The colonial style house that Niemeyer designed for himself in Brasilia is a lot different from the projects elaborated for the federal capital.
Kevin Smith and others tell the story of making one of the most iconic indie films ever on a shoestring budget at a conjoined Quick Stop and video store in New Jersey.
Who follows all Mitt Romney's available kids on Twitter and likes tweets about Mitt Romney?
The pilot somehow managed to land the plane at Jazan Airport in southern Saudi Arabia despite the fact that a massive sandstorm had made the runway barely visible.
he Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the best argument that specs don't tell you everything you need to know about a phone — because the experience of using a Pixel 4 is better than any other Android phone.
Community broadband creates competition and better service and choice — along with giving local residents ownership.
From Hooli to Pied Piper to Jared's fraying mental stability, nobody's in good shape. The final season premieres on October 27th at 10 pm ET.
In her new book 'The Art of Looking Up,' Catherine McCormack captures stunning ceilings around the globe
Surveillance video uncovered by KOIN 6 News shows an incredible moment when an Oregon high school football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.
In 1996, Zachary Moore committed a murder. Today, he's a computer engineer at a Silicon Valley tech firm. Here's how he got there.
The mysterious deals could reshape downtown Clearwater.