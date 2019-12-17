Doorbell Camera Captures Massive Propane Tank Explosion At Neighbor's House
A dramatic explosion, that leveled a garage, was captured by a doorbell camera in Fargo, North Dakota.
A dramatic explosion, that leveled a garage, was captured by a doorbell camera in Fargo, North Dakota.
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
Luckily, the bridge worker got out before the yacht ripped his control room off the bridge entirely.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2019.
It's one thing to understand in the abstract that America has the highest health care prices in the world. It's quite another thing to see the price of services, from C-sections to MRIs, compared to other health care systems.
Doug DeMuro loves cars, and he really, really, really loves this Mercedes G63 AMG 6×6.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
There are plenty of appropriate ways to honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Unfortunately, a number of military social media pages, including the official Facebook page for the Department of Defense, chose exactly the wrong one.
Silicon Valley continues to find profitable ways to sell ads. It's failed, often spectacularly, to remake the world of flesh and steel.
A dramatic explosion, that leveled a garage, was captured by a doorbell camera in Fargo, North Dakota.
The BioDAR project is using weather radar, balloons and blenders to try and measure the scale of the problem. But there's no easy answer.
Did you almost pass out during CrossFit? Accidentally broil your vag with a Goop-endorsed yoni steaming? Catch measles from an unvaccinated third-grader? Come vote!
Honestly, just make it a little bit bigger and you can fit a few people in there.
One cunning business maneuver created a tradition and saved a franchise.
What's remarkable is that a neophyte like me can create fairly convincing video so quickly and for so little money. And there's every reason to think deepfake technology will continue to get better, faster, and cheaper in the coming years.
GRID Wallet is the slimmest wallet on the planet. Still, it can hold up to 12 cards and has a money clip for your cash. Reduce pocket bulk without sacrificing your everyday carry with 56% off ($35) GRID Wallet today.
We're half mesmerized, half terrified by Isaac Johnson's Guinness World Record-holding mouth.
The New York Times spent three months documenting the conditions of one homeless camp in the wealthiest state. Then they traveled to a slum in Mexico City for comparison.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
As a YouTuber commenter puts it, "this feels exactly like dissociating in a jcpenny in December."
Several vulnerable freshmen who had expressed reservations about the effort said they would vote to impeach President Trump, despite the political risks.
A Navajo girl was exploited and sex trafficked in urban and rural New Mexico. Why did so many fail to help her?
Upright Citizen's Brigade's Sarah Smallwood Parsons rips into those inconsequential songs in musicals that don't have any bearing on the plot.
You don't like Mondays? At least they offer hope — hope that withers and dies in the parched wasteland of wretched Tuesday.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Some people put trampolines or swings in their backyard. And some people do this.
He's had to embrace incredible physical pain to win iconic ultramarathons like the Leadville Trail 100 and the Western States Endurance Run. But it's nothing like his fight against depression.
If high carbon emissions continue, babies born in the United States could lose a collective 250,000 days of gestation annually by the end of the century.
As Japan's population shrinks and ages, rural areas are emptying out. In one childless village, two dozen adults compensate for the absence with the company of hundreds of giant handmade dolls.
Dinner is served with entertainment.
Bernie Sanders — the guy who admits he can be grumpy and "nasty" and a "real son of a bitch," the guy who's known for giving the same speech over and over again — that guy is trying to win this
When the decade began, tech meant promise — cars that could drive themselves, social networks that could take down dictators. It connected us in ways we could barely imagine. But somewhere along the way, the flaws of technology became abundantly clear. What happened?
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2019.
Explore the universe with this astounding collection of maps and imagery from National Geographic. Plus, there's a foreword by none other than Buzz Aldrin himself.
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
Kansas's state capital is launching a creative solution to catalyze its stagnant population size.
In a world of climate change refugees, dictatorships, revolutions and wars, a father reflects on the setting for his son's coming of age.
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high treason following a six-year legal case.
There have been 2.25 million traffic accidents reported from 2016 to 2019. Here's a map showing which places in the US have had the most severe traffic accidents in the past three years.
In the typical emergency room, demand far outpaces the care that workers can provide. Can the ER be fixed?
The US economy is increasingly concentrated in large cities and near the coasts and less so in rural areas.
Whoever said drifting isn't an art form should watch this four-minute gem.
For several years KrebsOnSecurity closely monitored the day-to-day communications and activities of the Russian man allegedly behind vast, international cybercrime network. What follows is an insider's look at the back-end operations of this gang.
Apple says it goes out of its way to protect the safety and security of its young users. The App Store of 2019 tells a different story.
From unopened shampoo to unworn clothes, perfectly good products end up in dumpsters and landfill sites. Why?
Luckily, the bridge worker got out before the yacht ripped his control room off the bridge entirely.
The photographer is a skateboarder, but there's not a board in sight.
This is the internet content we're here for.
A previous chart looked at shifts in job distribution over the past several decades, but it was difficult to see by how much each occupation group changed individually. The chart below makes the changes more obvious.
A driver caused an explosion in his car when he lit a cigarette after spraying air freshener. He used "excessive" amounts of the aerosol scent before sparking up, according to firefighters.