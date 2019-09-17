Few sounds paint the picture of the town’s past, present and future like the thunderous roar of a calving Jakobshavn Glacier 30 miles away. This glacier, known as Sermeq Kujalleq in Greenlandic, is the fastest moving in the world.
If just one person had sat me down when I signed my first book contract and explained how publishing works, how nothing is guaranteed, and how it often feels like playing Russian Roulette with words, I would have made much sounder financial and creative decisions.
Growing up in the 1960s and '70s, Steven B. Smith couldn't wait to escape the small, nearly all-Mormon town of Springville, Utah. In those Cold War years, many Mormons believed the apocalypse was imminent, in the form of a nuclear holocaust.
No one knew where the box came from. One of the managers hauled it onto a desk and called a team meeting. Everyone gathered around, wide-eyed and excited. The box was massive, Chris Kirby noted. He got a look at the shipping label. Some words were written in English. Others were Japanese kanji.
While you’ve probably never heard of Maspro Denkoh, a Japanese company founded in 1952 that makes various TV reception equipment, among other things, they will likely forever be remembered in the annals of business lore thanks to a rather oddball decision made by executive Takashi Hashiyama.
After losing "The Office" and "Friends" earlier this year, Netflix plunked down about half a billion dollars for the show about nothing — and reinforced how important nostalgia is to a streaming site's success.
Believe it or not, you don’t necessarily need to be an Instagram star with an expensive hipster-chic van to travel the country in a vehicle and live your best life. You can do it in a 20 year-old beat-up minivan with a small budget and fewer log cabin splinters.
In the wake of the September 11th attacks, George W. Bush famously told Americans to go shopping. The country was terrified, war was on the horizon and the last thing the government wanted was for fear to trigger an economic collapse.