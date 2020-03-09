'One Of The Greatest Marketing Disaster Stories In History' — Why You Can't Buy Dasani In Britain
Coca-Cola launched its Dasani bottled water in Britain in 2004 — and failed terribly. Tom Scott digs into what, exactly, went so wrong.
Coca-Cola launched its Dasani bottled water in Britain in 2004 — and failed terribly. Tom Scott digs into what, exactly, went so wrong.
Before interviewing Senator Warren, the TV host makes it clear who is spreading lies about the outbreak.
The $245 tasting menu changes every single day. If that's not dedication, we don't know what is.
Or maybe it's just auditioning for a death metal band? Either way, it sounds gnarly.
Secret Agent 007 returns to action and tries his luck at a Vegas casino.
We're about to have a panic attack just seeing this woman buried face-first in feet of snow, but luckily skier Will Fields stayed calm and was able to rescue his friend.
America's sheriffs have a ton of power — and barely any system to keep them accountable.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The man who would become Patient Zero for the new coronavirus outbreak in the US appeared to do everything right.
Potassium batteries are coming for the throne.
The only thing better than a flyover? A fly-under (that's what we're going to be calling this).
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Coca-Cola launched its Dasani bottled water in Britain in 2004 — and failed terribly. Tom Scott digs into what, exactly, went so wrong.
"Love Is Blind" contestant Jessica's affected tone of voice when speaking to men got people talking. Experts weigh in on the common behavior.
A litany of problems in business, finance, container ship loading and aircraft loading derive from this one simple question.
We're about to have a panic attack just seeing this woman buried face-first in feet of snow, but luckily skier Will Fields stayed calm and was able to rescue his friend.
The current state of the world is, to put it mildly, not great. And while the internet is a source of bad news, it can also provide a small oasis of calm.
The stupidest, most exasperating piece of advice commonly offered to suffering people is also the truest and most comforting.
This is so much attitude in a very small dog and we are here for it.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
There are dozens of sites that show you how coronavirus is spreading around the world. Here is our ranking.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
Mississippi State's men's tennis team fell to Tennessee the other day, but one of their doubles pairs did hit the best shot of the matchup.
In designing an interior, you have the power to alter important variables — artificial or natural lighting, proportions, materials — that will influence the experience you'll have in the space.
Major League Soccer is back, which can only mean one thing: 40-yard rocket free kicks from a center-back (?).
How venture capital became the most dangerous thing to happen to now-troubled DTCs like Outdoor Voices, Harry's, and Casper.
Save big on Microsoft products when you buy factory-recertified.
Denis Shiryaev, who previously upscaled other vintage footage of the 1890s using neural networks, colorized and upscaled this old video of Belle Époque-era Paris and the results are extraordinary.
Don't touch your face and for the love of God, don't touch your stocks.
The Wall of Sound was an enormous public address system designed specifically for the Grateful Dead's live performances in 1974. And it was… insane.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Luckily, both passengers in the experiment Questair M-20 Venture plane survived — as did the very lucky man by the golf cart.
Restaurants have notoriously slim margins. Mei Mei in Boston reveals just how slim they really are.
Will these videos of the guys behind YouTube channel How Ridiculous! dropping big things on a big trampoline ever get old? Probably not.
At the ever-growing bottom of the American economy, a low-wage worker becomes a minimum-wage activist
No matter how hard I tried, plastic kept sneaking its way back into my life.
Or maybe it's just auditioning for a death metal band? Either way, it sounds gnarly.
Next time you play keep-up with a ping pong ball and paddle, remember that you'll never defeat the Octo-Bouncer.
In a world where everyone's a chef, the most basic of basic knowledge has surprising value.
We're getting some strong "Wicker Man" vibes from this teaser and we are not at all opposed to it.
Ever wanted to fake a pregnancy or buy a Nicolas Cage pillow? Wish has you covered.
In "My Year in Mensa," Jamie Loftus uses first-person reporting to offer insight into how the geeky group became a forum for the far-right.
America's sheriffs have a ton of power — and barely any system to keep them accountable.
It's hard to believe that so much thieving has gone unpunished and unchecked for so long, which raises the question: Can America ever rid itself of Wells Fargo?
The writers from Seasons 7 and 8 reflect on the difficult days following the 2011 departure of Steve Carell, when they had to figure out who should take over as the regional manager of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin.
This lamb in Deering, New Hampshire was happy as a clam upon news that it was time for food.
British photographer Alastair Philip Wiper has captured a rarely-observed side of the technological revolution.
The energy therapy is now available in many hospitals. What its ascendance says about shifts in how American patients and doctors think about health care.
As coronavirus cases spread around the world and across the US and the markets tank in response, let's check in on Washington, DC.
On the 11th of January, 1982, 22 computer scientists met to discuss an issue with "computer mail" (now known as email).
A downturn stemming from an epidemic is an unusual one. And it might prove unusually difficult to fight.
The Carpathian-Mioritic mix made quite a splash at Crufts, the dog show put on by Kennel Club in Birmingham, England.
The father of the founder of the conspiratorial site filed a criminal complaint against me in Bulgaria. Then things got weird.
The New Jersey senator's support adds to the consolidation of former Democratic White House hopefuls around Biden.
Rob Greenfield demonstrates how you can transform a boring front yard into a spectacular garden where you can grow food.
America is worse at building and operating public transit than nearly all of its peers. Why is that? And what can we do to fix it?
Even with a robust government response to the novel coronavirus, many people will be in peril. And the United States is anything but prepared.
The derby ended in a 2-0 victory for the home team, Manchester United.