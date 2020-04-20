Man Provides Hilarious Commentary Of Video Of A Cow Being Rescued From A Pool
It's not every day that we see a video of a cow being chased into a pool by dogs and then being rescued by cowboys.
It's not every day that we see a video of a cow being chased into a pool by dogs and then being rescued by cowboys.
This guy explains how to cut your hair by yourself in a succinct and informative way.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
Doug DeMuro explains why the luxury car brand is on its way out of business.
The food influencers at Chefclub came up with this, er, unconventional way to cook a Crispy Potato Chip Omelette, which is being hailed online as either brilliant or a crime against humanity.
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?
The county beach workers filled up the Venice Skatepark with sand.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The military's toughest training challenges have a lot in common with outdoor sufferfests like the Barkley Marathons and the Leadville Trail 100: you have to be fit and motivated to make the starting line, but your mind and spirit are what carry you to the end.
Over 100 miles from Reno, 240 miles from Sacramento, and hundreds of miles from anywhere else I'd ever been lies one of the darkest places in the country, tucked away from the bleeding glow of civilization.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
To protest the stay-at-home-orders, drivers attempted to clog certain roads in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday.
Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan show the challenges of fighting this pandemic.
As confirmed COVID-19 deaths surpass 150,000, clinicians and pathologists are struggling to understand the damage wrought by the coronavirus as it tears through the body.
From the music to the captions, this is pitch perfect.
Did Nintendo composer Koji Kondo hide an Easter egg inside Super Mario Bros.?
The New England Journal of Medicine has published a horrifying account of a health care executive going to extraordinary lengths to evade what appear to be mafia tactics by the federal government in order to obtain personal protective equipment.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
Only Jordan was a better all-around player in the '90s... and that was debatable.
In which we delve into the world of user interface design — and how it's all gone downhill.
Your phone is riddled with germs. Clean it up and prevent the spread of germs with this clever UV-cleaning tool. Plus, it charges your phone while you're disinfecting it. Right now, it's 15 percent off at just $37.99.
The popularity of orange juice is, surprisingly, a product of clever marketing. But why have Americans fallen out of love with this drink in recent years?
Jacinda Ardern's leadership style, focused on empathy, isn't just resonating with her people; it's putting the country on track for success against the coronavirus.
Frozen times call for desperate measures.
From 3D-printed health pastilles to self-electrocuting muscle spasms, I lived how Instagram wanted me to live. Until I had to make it stop
Brent Underwood says he is "definitely socially isolating, at least."
It's not every day that we see a video of a cow being chased into a pool by dogs and then being rescued by cowboys.
Antoine Yates spent three years living peacefully inside his NYC apartment with his 'roommate' — a 450-pound Siberian tiger named Ming. Until that is, Ming's animal instincts kicked in, and he mauled Yates in the middle of their kitchen.
We don't want glory. We just want our jobs to be protected — in every sense.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Just a typical day in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Witness the mighty power of the Desktop PCB Milling Machine as it wittles an aluminum cube into a replica of Mount Rainier.
Cafes bustled with customers, parks teemed with sunbathers, and the first Apple store to reopen outside China had lines snaking out the door as many South Koreans — almost all wearing masks — emerged from months of self-isolation.
With the Paycheck Protection Program already out of money, the burger chain says other restaurateurs need its loan more than it does.
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?
The sprawling New Jersey nursing home, which was chronically short of staff and protective equipment, quickly fell prey to the coronavirus.
It would be interesting to look at locations of the American popular imagination, as seen in movies and TV, mapped against regional tax breaks for the film industry.
From 1953 through 1970, United offered men-only 'Executive flights' — something you might see on an episode of "Mad Men."
English and a handful of other languages dominate the internet, but this is leaving indigenous cultures without a voice online. Now they are fighting back.
You can tell the Norwegian research vessel Johan Hjort is made for the Arctic because it holds a tanning bed inside.
Joseph Herscher has a clever way of getting the pepper with a very elaborate contraption.
A look behind the numbers driving the latest quarantine craze and the small businesses that are filling a gap in the market.
And now that we've heard this, we can never un-hear it again.
In an exclusive interview with WIRED, FBI director Christopher Wray discusses a scourge that "moves at the speed of social media."
A few glimpses of Colorado's landscape and some of the animals and people calling it home.
The reopen America protests are the logical conclusion of a twisted liberty movement.
Michael Jordan helped out the veteran photographer Walter Iooss Jr. after telling him which way he was going to dunk in the contest. That tip led Iooss Jr. to capture an iconic moment in MJ's career.
Seeing a raccoon washing its paws in the rivers of Saint Petersburg or an octopus tumbling out of a city bus would be a startling sight for most city dwellers.
Eric Feigl-Ding has been making the rounds on TV as a coronavirus expert. Some of his colleagues think he's unqualified.
In January 2014, an endangered plant was taken from Kew Gardens — only a few years after scientists saved it from extinction. Sam Knight investigates what happens when plant obsession turns criminal.
The food influencers at Chefclub came up with this, er, unconventional way to cook a Crispy Potato Chip Omelette, which is being hailed online as either brilliant or a crime against humanity.
Niantic is adding a new item called a Remote Raid Pass to Pokémon Go, letting you play raids that appear on the app's map or "Nearby" page without having to go to the physical location.
Doug DeMuro explains why the luxury car brand is on its way out of business.
Keirin racing in Japan is a big business that is rich in traditions too. Its intriguing world says a lot about our Olympics hosts.
A tech whiz found a way to run Mac OS X Leopard 10.5 on an emulator on their 2020 iPad Pro 11″ without Jailbreaking it.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.