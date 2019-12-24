This Chicken's Head Stabilization Doesn't Even Look Real
You can move its body wherever you damn well please — it's not gonna move its head.
A lucky Redditor shared what Bill Gates got her for Christmas.
You might grow up, but you never outgrow the love you have for a puppy-sized bed.
Legend has it that the design was created by Abraham Lincoln, to ensure the mallet head would never loosen. Whether that's true or not, it's a cool design.
A man spent 9 months developing a video game just to propose to his girlfriend.
Australia is currently dealing with extremely serious wildfires, and this clip shows just how quickly they can advance in dry conditions.
Speaking at a at a conference in Florida, President Donald Trump went on a long, unscripted soliloquy about windmills.
Roughly 250,000 items are lost each year on the trains or platforms belonging to Deutsche Bahn. What happens to those items is decidedly German.
I spent the year watching movies instead of TV. Next year, you should too.
Check out Kurt Russell auditioning for Star Wars and other memorable failed tryouts for famous roles.
Mdou Moctar was never meant to play guitar. Despite the odds, the left-handed Tuareg guitarist managed to make a name for himself and one of the best rock albums of the year.
The best-selling book of the last decade in the United States was — no suprrises here — E. L. James' publishing phenomenon "Fifty Shades of Grey," which which sold 15.2 million copies from 2010 through 2019.
In May of 2019, at the age of 52, I was accepted to Yale University. I'm a former Navy SEAL, and buddies of mine would ask things like; "how are things up there with the liberal snowflakes?" Let me assure you, I have not met one kid who fits that description.
Satellites spotted strange objects at a mysterious test range airport near Area 51.
Martin Lewis died in obscurity in 1962; a retired art teacher who had found some success in his early career, but was largely forgotten after the Great Depression took away the demand for his craft, leaving Lewis to spend his last three decades teaching other people how to etch.
The Chinese Crested Tern was written off as extinct decades ago. Since its rediscovery in 2000, scientists have been working to ensure that Asia's rarest seabird keeps a firm foothold in reality.
And honestly, his singing skills are better than most humans too.
Likely several hundred pounds heavier than the record-holding Mekong giant catfish, the ray reportedly weighed nearly 880 pounds.
Roundabouts have been demonstrated many safety and environmental benefits — but Americans are not fans. What's the beef with them?
Up in the Arctic cold, frozen woolly-mammoth carcasses can be so well preserved that they still have blood in their veins. Their flesh is still pink — which means that, of course, yes, someone has thought about eating it.
At Princess Garden in Kansas City, serving dinner and take-out on Christmas is an all-hands-on-deck affair.
These ads created during the years after WW2 were almost works of art and skillfully created by hand by wonderfully talented artists and illustrators who worked tirelessly for hours if not days to achieve almost perfect results.
You know you've got a good game going when other players stop and stare.
Anthony Minghella's 1999 film adaptation, starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the coast of Italy, has become a cult classic (and a warning.)
Here are four solutions cities everywhere could adopt.
Amazon ignored or dismissed safety concerns about its delivery network to prioritize speed and explosive growth, according to new documents and interviews with insiders.
Christmas tree farms have been closing down. A trip to Indiana, where many have vanished, revealed a variety of reasons.
With Kansas City snowed in and nobody visiting the shelters, this man decided to give these dogs some warm — and delicious — attention.
Can free schools solve the problem of "futoko", Japan's phenomenon of refusing to attend school?
Issa Kassisieh has turned his centuries-old family home into a Christmas wonderland.
To Daniel Jones, his faith is way more than a movie tribute — it's an ideological fusion of the great Western and Eastern spiritual traditions.
Incarcerated people who are dying can apply for "compassionate release" in some states — but very few of them get it. This is the story of one who did.
"I knew there wasn't much there, but there was even less than I had imagined," Koopmans says. The closest town, Rachel, has a population of around 50 people. Other than one alien-themed restaurant and bar, the Little A'Le'Inn, there's little for outsiders to do — this isn't Roswell.
Could you get in trouble legally if you murdered someone in space?
Every year, millions of Americans purchase and decorate Christmas trees to ring in the holiday season. Whether they are bought at a lawn and garden store, pop-up lot, or harvested from a tree farm or national forest, a live tree is an integral part of the tradition for many families.
On this manmade island is an art gallery building, several greenhouses and even an outdoor dance floor and "beach." Here's how they pulled it off.
"If they're investigating me, they're a**holes," he said. "I've been doing this for fifty years. I know how not to commit crimes."
Carolyn Kormann reports from Okuma and Fukushima, Japan, on the aftermath of the March, 2011, nuclear meltdown at the Daiichi power plant and how residents of the area have adapted to radiation levels.
A New York woman worried that her sore throat might be strep, so she went to the doctor to have it checked out. Then came the bill — with a price tag similar to a small SUV.
On December 23, 1927, a man dressed as Santa Claus walked into a bank and demanded money. Unfortunately, the bank was in Texas, and practically everyone in town was armed. Determining Santa was on the Naughty List, they opened fire.
Recognizability matters, to politicians and celebrities alike. See how many people you can identify based only on a photograph.
