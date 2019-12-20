Recommended

'THEY HAVE A COMPLICATED PAST'

nytimes.com

Yuliya Stepanova and her husband, Vitaly, fled Russia with their son and a secret. Now they live a quiet life in America while the doping scandal they disclosed rages on.

A LEARNING EXPERIENCE

6 diggs medium.com

In May of 2019, at the age of 52, I was accepted to Yale University. I'm a former Navy SEAL, and buddies of mine would ask things like; "how are things up there with the liberal snowflakes?" Let me assure you, I have not met one kid who fits that description.