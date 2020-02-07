Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

READ 62% OF THIS POST

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Nancy Pelosi ripping the SOTU, Kylo Ren screaming, Bernie Sanders writing and the 62%.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample