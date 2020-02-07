Australian Reporter Horrified As Snake Attacks Her Microphone
A report about snake safety goes awry as reporter Sarah Cawte snapped at her microphone.
Movies like Hitchcock's "Rope" and the more recent "1917" want to sell the illusion that the whole movie is one seamless take. Here's how you can spot the hidden cuts.
A Lithuanian YouTuber builds his own gun and things don't go as well as he hoped.
"Well, well, well, how did we end up here?"
"It was during this arrest that Dewitte's body camera was seized as evidence. A search warrant for its contents revealed video evidence of multiple felonies, including multiple occasions of false personation. "
You gotta pick on a car your own size, buddy.
No need to check the forecast. The only one that matters right now is that Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us.
According to an analysis of Zillow data from the 100 most populated cities in the US, you'll need to leave the coasts to find the cities with the greatest rent increases by percent.
A tornado hit the Cameron Wood neighborhood in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon and the damage it has wreaked is scary to watch.
The car guys at Garage 54 discover that liquid styrofoam doesn't look half bad as a finish.
Rachel Bitecofer's radical new theory predicted the midterms spot-on. So who's going to win 2020?
"League of Legends" player Nathan, who roomed with pros Tailsz, Zig and Adrian, thought he'd struck gold. Instead, he left Robert Morris financially screwed
Overall, winter across the East Coast this year has been pretty pathetic.
In one of the best decades the American economy has ever recorded, families were bled dry by landlords, hospital administrators, university bursars, and child-care centers. For millions, a roaring economy felt precarious or downright terrible.
When you pay to avoid ads, brands should know that you don't want to see ads.
This presidential race will be fought on electoral terrain that would have been unthinkable four years ago, before everything blew up.
Maps from the 1600s to the 1900s showed a small island located in the Gulf of Mexico, labeled "Bermeja." But it doesn't appear to be there. Where is it?
In 1810, there were only a little over 7 million people living on 0.02% of US mainland. Here's how population density and city growth have changed since then.
This hilariously persistent dog has the same argument with his owner every night.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Nancy Pelosi ripping the SOTU, Kylo Ren screaming, Bernie Sanders writing and the 62%.
You can finally browse Netflix in peace without annoying autoplay videos.
The surprisingly eco-friendly ash stash comes from another lesser-known Christian observance called Palm Sunday.
Jason Lutes worked twenty years on this epic book. Prepare to be amazed.
"How many rolls of tape do you think this was?"
How did the Safdie brothers keep a perpetually moving Adam Sandler in focus? With a device called the Light Ranger 2.
Gathered here are recent images of robotic technology including battle robots, a dance performance, an autonomous mobile vending machine, an agri-bot, a robotic priest, a grocery-store bot and much more.
Forget the McDonald's Monopoly scheme: the real true crime is that the Hamburglar has never served hard time.
A man in Astrkhan, Russia, jumps into a frozen river to rescue a dog in trouble.
The threat of automation lingers over the final scenes of the Oscar-nominated documentary, as screen overlays explain that the employees still make just $14 per hour despite the improving fortunes.
The reason we might all be using Netflix today might have a lot to do with a marketing stunt involving the grand jury testimony that got Bill Clinton impeached.
Just because one is bigger in size doesn't mean that it will prevail.
Unable to post on Chinese social media, Chen Qiushi keep his exact location hidden as he describes life in quarantined Wuhan in video blogs on YouTube.
The movies by one of the greatest living American directors have been nominated for 71 Academy Awards, but they've won only 20 times. Then again, Scorsese's films have never been people-pleasers.
The 2020 Academy Awards ceremony will have no host, but no one can take away these 49 precious memories.
We're just glad that nobody got hurt in this situation and that the dashcam was able to capture footage of this.
This little girl would not make a good guest on "Hot Ones."
Pack your sunscreen, George Jetson.
"Birds of Prey" isn't just about Harley's breakup with Joker. It dumps everything that's now par for the course in superhero movies. And somehow, it pulls it off.
The harrowing tale of how Helen Klaben and Ralph Flores survived for 49 days lost in the tundra of the Yukon.
The former vice president's Iowa dud was a long time coming.
Encrypting data to extort payment is as easy as purchasing software — almost anyone can do it.
20 films to see between now and April, from big-budget horrors like "The Invisible Man" to offbeat indies like buddy comedy "The Climb."
Suddenly, and without warning, the beloved pop star lost his ability to hear amplified music. Now, from his remote Montana ranch, he's on a search for answers.
A 9-month-old puppy accidentally tipped items such as an ironing board, a backpack and other nearby things into a furnace, which led to a fire.
Mark Zuckerberg has decided it's not important to be liked, only to be understood. What the hell does that even mean?
Many companies around the world have existed for a long time, and a few have been around for more than 1,000 years.
