An Otherworldly Rendition Of 'Amazing Grace' Sung In An Old Military Bunker
The echo effects here are, well, amazing.
When an opponent taunted MMA fighter and "Survivor" contestant Ana Maria Pal, she did not shrug it off — instead breaking his nose with a headbutt.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
Finland's education system is considered one of the most efficient in the world, with students spending less time in a classroom yet still performing well.
Oh Window Vista, you really were bad, weren't you?
In an alternate reality, Elon Musk saves us from the treachery of Jeff Bezos.
Gayageum prodigy Luna Lee performs a cover of the Lil Nas X standard on her Korean zither-like string instrument.
Most Mongolians are lactose intolerant, and yet their diet relies on dairy. A mysterious world of bacteria could be at play.
Rain was falling, so the windows of the Tokyo party boat were shut. Inside were about 90 guests of a local taxi association. Also on board was a coronavirus capable of spreading ferociously.
Turns out many states have complicated love-hate relationships with each other. Well, except for Minnesota, a state that loves Canada best.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
A former Disney World employees describes working her way up from playing Winnie the Pooh to Mulan and Pocahontas.
Ajax's Ryan Babel took out his frustrations with Getafe's time wasting tactics by mockingly falling to the ground and limping.
She tormented studio executives, actors, makeup artists, security guys, photographers and screenwriters for years — until corporate investigator Nicoletta Kotsianas was put on the case.
These are just quick-and-dirty Photoshops, but they're enough to show me that, weirdly, I kind of like '80s faces on modern cars? There's something about some of these that sort of works, in an odd way.
"Risk Legacy" is a reimagining of the classic board game Risk. Instead of starting over entirely for each new game, the fallout from the previous game will alter the world in the new one.
In an effort to undo decades of design that's made spaces inaccessible to those with mobility challenges, 62-year old Rita Ebel is spending part building wheelchair ramps out of colorful Lego bricks.
To get good at bending the truth, you have to first know why most people are terrible at it.
Road rage is everywhere — including on the streets of war-torn Syria.
Several years ago, I stumbled on a map so shocking to my modern workaday sensibilities that I couldn't quite believe my eyes. "Oh, zounds, look at this old thing," I almost certainly thought.
Women mount stronger immune responses to infection, scientists say. And in China, men smoke in much greater numbers.
"I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I approached it on high alert. I saw the slope fracture 200 feet in front of me and was able to grab ahold of the rocks to keep myself in place."
So much goes into a simple gaze.
You can't say no to a boyfriend who keeps a loaded handgun under the bed. You say, Yes. You say, Sorry. You say, Whatever you want is fine.
The park is gone, but all of our favorites are back — plus a few new faces. Season 3 premieres March 15.
We live in a throwaway society, but our objects deserve better.
We'll spring forward for daylight saving time 2020 on Sunday, March 8, at exactly 2 AM — but why then?
The story behind how the United States nearly built a nuclear armed battle station.
While a successful live-action Star Wars TV series is important in its own right, the way this particular show was made represents a far greater change — perhaps the most important since the green screen.
Every year, the average hourly cost inches up and parents cringe, but we have to admit our babysitters deserve it.
The biggest argument in recent Slate history.
A beautiful journey through the frozen Arctic ocean in slow motion.
There are plenty of reasons for slow Wi-Fi. Here's how to be sure an unethical ISP isn't one of them.
Images of the Sphinx over the past 170 years, from Maxime du Camp's 1849 travel photo to 21st-century light shows.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
In case you haven't scrolled through Facebook, walked past a television, Googled a presidential candidate or watched a YouTube video recently, you should know: Mike Bloomberg
wants your vote for president.
How could it have gone so wrong? Why was Blue Apron valued at more than $3 billion at one point, as were the pre-IPO whispers?
Some of its employees tried to stop their company from doing work they saw as unethical. It blew up in their faces.
The details that went into designing this is is mind-blowing.
15 hours into my inaugural long-haul train trip — a $146-dollar (coach class), 44-hour, 2,265-mile excursion through eight states — the experience hasn't stopped surprising me.
LightSail 2 has been orbiting Earth for eight months now, and it has captured some stunning shots of our home planet during that time.
An all-star crew got rich pulling off the perfect caper. But no one expected what happened next.
What's the most equal place in the United States? Here's what happened when we set out to find it
From a Bentley to clothes, Dwayne Haskins explains where all of his money went from his first year in the NFL.
The Tesla misread a 35-mph speed sign as an 85-mph sign after researchers altered it with black tape.
Ever wonder why are we so drawn to the snap of a potato chip or the crackle of fried chicken? Biology, psychology, and an incredible amount of engineering.
This video is 12 minutes long and we'd easily take another 48 minutes.
it's 200 years of population migration and growth history captured in 10 seconds.
The pernicious spread of corporatespeak — or garbage language — which permeates the ways we think of our jobs and shapes our identities as workers.
Dutch painter Rutger Hiemstra creates a brilliant optical illusion to make you think you can grab this banana out of an aluminum container — but it's flat.