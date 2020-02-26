Air New Zealand Unveils Comfy-Looking Sleeping Pods For Economy-Class Passengers
The airline announced it is introducing an Economy Skynest, which transforms seats into beds.
The video's caption is "smoother than Michael Jackson??," which we'll reserve judgment on — but his moves are extremely smooth.
The degree of trust and rapport between the elephant and the worker is heartwarming.
The wheels of fortune go round and round, round and round, round and round.
And the best part is how happy the crowd is for her.
So-called "kitchen hacks" rack up billions of views showing supposed instructions on making quick desserts that turn out to be bunk. BBC Click's Chris Fox follows the recipes step-by-step to expose the scam.
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
Human eyesight is degrading right before our eyes, and the problem is growing.
A forgotten passageway used by prime ministers and political luminaries – and closed up by Victorian labourers – has been uncovered in Parliament.
Demi Adejuyigbe — the comedian behind those viral dances set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" — is back with a new gag, and it's a good gag.
An asteroid has apparently been caught in our planet's gravity.
"What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?" was more "Punk'd" than porn, but it still got people talking.
A collared peccary aka Javelina was caught on camera making a full sprint in Tucson, Arizona.
Meet Leo Reilly, the eldest son of John C. Reilly, who looks and dresses like an otherworldly, Gen Z Freddie Mercury.
Kaia Rolle was arrested after kicking a teacher. She can be heard pleading with the officer for a "second chance" in the video.
How a pioneering American CBD entrepreneur got himself into — and out of — a Burmese prison.
A band of Reddit users is hijacking stocks and defying even the coronavirus sell-off.
ABC 13 TV reporter Justin Hinton was reporting on the snowy conditions in North Carolina and accidentally switched on Facebook Live filters right as he went live.
Menhaz Zaman was always a good boy: obedient, respectful and studious. Or that's what everyone thought, until one night last summer.
The Action Lab explains the science of what would happen to the planet if a tiny black hole was dropped onto it.
As Lawrence Ray, the ex-felon who had moved into a Sarah Lawrence dorm and drew his daughter's friends under his control, faces trial for sex trafficking, extortion, and forced labor, two parents wonder if they'll finally reunite with their children.
On August 31st, 2019, the 'Conception' left Santa Barbara, California, for a diving trip. Six months later, authorities are still trying to determine how it became one of the deadliest maritime disasters in US history.
Who says you need rocket fuel to launch a rocket?
The Democratic presidential contenders debated Tuesday in South Carolina in the final faceoff before both that state's primary Saturday and Super Tuesday in one week, as Bernie Sanders emerges as the clear front-runner at this early stage in the 2020 nominating contest.
It's loud, but Feltham's residents are more annoyed by the planespotters who storm their town than the aircraft themselves.
"Knives Out" director Rian Johnson has said that Apple won't let bad guys in films use iPhones. Fine — except that it's a revelation that could potentially spoil many movie twists.
Thirteen years later, what happened at Gawker isn't going away.
Of all the cars which should have their doors shut, ambulances are probably first on the list.
It was the warm and effusive GOAT who stole the show. Jordan talked affectionately about Bryant in a way we'd never heard him speak of his peers, coaches, or former teammates.
Tired parents are desperate to get their kids to sleep. There's a whole industry designed to help (for a fee).
What does every program on the Adobe periodic table do? You might be familiar with Photoshop but the software company produces numerous other programs — here is a nifty explainer of every one.
Google's black box algorithm controls which political emails land in your main inbox. For 2020 presidential candidates, the differences are stark.
Former food company executive Michelle Janavs was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday for paying bribes in the college admissions scam, the US Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said.
We never knew that one sunflower head was made up of so many small individual flowers.
As the cases of coronavirus increase in China and around the world, the hunt is on to identify "patient zero." But can singling out one person in an outbreak do more harm than good?
At the 2004 Republican National Convention, he presided over dubious arrests.
The alleged thief had problems breaking into the house and sought the help of passersby to rescue him from his compromised position.
How do some animals' eyes develop so that they can see well in dim light?
One of the world's oldest artworks has been discovered inside a working Indonesian mine. How has it survived this long?
An Australian streamer on vacation in Tokyo unknowingly helps squash a tense situation.
Imagine yourself as a modern-day alligator in central Florida, where 12 acres of wild land is sacrificed to development every hour. This is a story about what happens when the South's creatures no longer have room to move — and about a project aimed at preserving the few corridors that connect what remains of the wild land.
"Alive From New York" knows exactly what you want, and it doesn't hold back.
Samsung's latest flagship phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra — packs in a powerful zoom function, which one user showed off at an NBA game.
Accepting the strength of the ocean has long been part of Marina's history.
The menu features an $100 edible gold burger and free veggie burgers and fries for women.
Ultramarathons are surging in popularity - more than 600,000 people took part in one in 2018. As they do, elite athletes are pushing human boundaries, running faster for longer distances.
One of the best-selling board games of all time makes several cardinal sins of good design, which means it has attracted a great deal of ire over the years.
Some truths about the universe and our experience in it seem immutable. The sky is up. Nothing can travel faster than light. Multicellular life needs oxygen to live. Except we might need to rethink that last one.